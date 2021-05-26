Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA launches scholarship

ROANOKE, Va. – The CDC has issued new guidance when it comes to kids and summer camps. Camps in the region are preparing to bring campers back safely and incorporating those guidelines, which include keeping kids at least 3 feet apart from each other, having counselors stay at least 6 feet apart from the campers, mask-wearing at all times, except when kids are eating, drinking or swimming and having most of the camp’s activities be done outside, but if they must be done indoors, keep windows and doors open.