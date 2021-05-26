newsbreak-logo
Shawsville, VA

Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA launches scholarship

By Gene Marrano
wfirnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia has awarded its first annual educational scholarship to a club member – Jack Graves is headed to William and Mary; he attended the Shawsville club branch for more than 6 years. The Jim Barker Educational Scholarship Fund – named after a Board Member who grew up in an afterschool Boys & Girls Club program – has reached over $100,000 in endowment funding with sights set on raising $1 million. Jack Graves will receive almost 4000 dollars for his college costs.

