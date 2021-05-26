Hyundai confirms new Ioniq 7 SUV for 2024 launch

IONIQ 5’s interior takes full advantage of E-GMP’s all-electric packaging, steer-by-wire and shift-by-wire systems to provide a nearly flat floor for maximum passenger and cargo space. E-GMP maximizes interior space through its long wheelbase and short front and rear overhangs. With the battery pack mounted beneath the floor, between the front and rear wheel axles, the E-GMP architecture creates a flat floor for the cabin. This provides more legroom for passengers, while enabling various arrangements for the front and rear seats. In fact, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 has more passenger volume (106.5 cu. ft.) when compared with Ford Mustang Mach-E (101.1 cu. ft.) and Volkswagen ID.4 (99.9 cu. ft.). There is also a new separate cooling block structure which helps make the battery pack more compact. With energy density enhanced by around 10% compared to existing EV battery technology, the battery packs are lighter, can be mounted lower in the body, and liberate more cabin space.