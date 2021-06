To get a handle on the plight of 308 Crowley Avenue (former King Sewing Machine Plant, circa 1910), you might want to check out this Preservation Ready rundown. Over the years, there have been numerous attempts to save the building, to little avail. The historic structure has been subject to fire, dismantling, demolition by neglect, housing court battles, and just about everything else imaginable that would prevent it from being successfully salvaged.