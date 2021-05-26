Cancel
94.5 KATS

Selah City Administrator Don Wayman Fired Tuesday

By Lance Tormey
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 15 days ago

The city of Selah is looking for a new administrator after Don Wayman was fired on Tuesday. Calls into his office Wednesday went to an answering machine. Mayor Sherry Raymond says Wayman was released of his duties after an executive session of the city council on Tuesday. It's not clear as to why Wayman was fired but for the last year he's been the focus of a lot of media attention for comments made about the Black Lives Matter movement and other related incidents in Selah. Many people had been calling for Wayman to resign but he refused. On Tuesday city officials say he was fired. No other details are available.

