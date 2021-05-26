How Cillian Murphy’s Batman Screen Test Turned into the Scarecrow

The original 2002 28 Days Later not only helped completely revive the zombie subgenre, but also was the breakout performance for star Cillian Murphy, and while there have been no official updates on a third film in the series, Murphy recently confirmed he'd be interested in returning to the series in some capacity. The film's only sequel, 28 Weeks Later, hit theaters in 2007 and didn't directly continue the events of the original film, so it's unclear how Murphy's Jim would return if the series jumped forward the presumed 28 months, but his willingness to take part in a follow-up will surely excite fans.