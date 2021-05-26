How Cillian Murphy’s Batman Screen Test Turned into the Scarecrow
Batman Begins was a curiosity before it became known as the launcher of director Christopher Nolan's genre-transformative trilogy. After all, it arrived in the ignominious aftermath of 1997's Batman & Robin, making it a reboot few fans were asking for. Of course, the film proved to be a solid foundation for a franchise thanks to the dualistic performance of lead Christian Bale and—no less significantly—the villainous performance of Cillian Murphy as Dr. Jonathan Crane, a.k.a. the Scarecrow. Interestingly, Murphy was close to donning the cape and cowl himself, a process he now looks back upon.