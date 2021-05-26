Cancel
Smashing Pumpkins Announce 30th Anniversary ‘Gish’ Livestream Celebration

By Chad Childers
 15 days ago
The Smashing Pumpkins will add another chapter to their "Gishtory" this weekend when the band celebrates the 30th anniversary of their debut album with a special two-hour livestream event encompassing all things Gish. Taking place this Saturday (May 29) at 8PM ET/5PM PT and 7PM in the Chicago-based band's central...

