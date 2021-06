St. Luke’s Lehighton Campus has partnered with the Carbon County Community Foundation to establish a grant-giving program to provide services to the older adult community. The St. Luke’s Carbon Older Adults Compassionate Care Fund has been established with a one-time gift of $44,000 from St. Luke’s Lehighton to provide grants to organizations that transport senior citizens to medical and social service appointments and provide them with nutritional services, as well as to train persons who work with elderly residents.