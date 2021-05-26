MID-WEEK REPORT: THE LATEST NEWS, PRODUCTS AND EVENTS

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleTake a look at the best of our trending stories from this week May 26, about the latest road bikes, tech, pro racing and more in the cycling industry. As full of ourselves as we are, this magazine can only be at its best when we make the effort to fill the pages with the bikes, products, places and people that reflect what the readers are interested in. To that end, we produce this “Reader Survey” annually, which helps provide your favorite cycling editors with a snapshot of who you are.

Cyclingcyclingtips.com

CyclingTips Podcast: Final takeaways from the 2021 Giro d’Italia

The Giro d’Italia is over and with the final two stages fresh in our minds we discuss the race, who disappointed, and who impressed. For Nerd Nugget, Ronan wrote a story about front hub “fairings” used at the Giro ITT that were banned by the UCI. SUBSCRIBE TO THE ‘CYCLINGTIPS...
CyclingPinkbike.com

Video & Race Report: Race Day 1 - Trans Madeira 2021

After a year of positive thinking and hard work preparing the 4th edition of Trans Madeira powered by Cannondale, the race week finally came, gathering over 100 riders from several different nationalities on the Pearl of the Atlantic. The first day out of the five started at the City of...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 – Live coverage

8 riders to watch at the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné. Critérium du Dauphiné contenders face TT 'with lots of variation'. 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:21:36. 3 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:44. 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:48. 5 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:21:49. 6 Richie Porte...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Annemiek van Vleuten undecided on racing Giro d'Italia Donne

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) has told Cyclingnews that she is undecided on whether to compete in this year’s Giro d’Italia Donne held from July 2-11 across northern, Italy. The former two-time winner praised the new organisers, Pulse Media Group (PMG Sport), for their efforts in a much-needed revamp of the event and it's aim to return to the Women's WorldTour in 2022.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Latest news on QU

Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix for Ferrari on Saturday, the fifth round of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship season, despite crashing in the closing moments of the qualifying session. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc claimed pole for Formula 1's 2021 Monaco Grand Prix in bizarre circumstances...
CyclingBBC

Tom Pidcock: British rider breaks collarbone in training ride crash

Young British star Tom Pidcock has broken his collarbone in a training ride crash. Pidcock, who joined Ineos Grenadiers earlier this year, suffered the injury while riding a time trial bike in Andorra on Monday and underwent surgery on Wednesday in Girona, Spain. The Olympic mountain bike hopeful, 21, is...
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

Fresh New Look for ‘Golf Monthly’

Future plc golf brand Golf Monthly unveiled a fresh new look for the print magazine that went on sale this week. The issue boasts a stunning premium look and host of new franchises designed to showcase the best of the sport. The Golf Monthly team set out with a vision...
Motorsportstheaureview.com

F1 2021 Preview: New season, new publisher, same strong sim

F1 2021 is the first game in the long-running Formula 1 racing series following EA’s acquisition of developer Codemasters. While the vast majority of the game retains the same look and feel of F1 games past, F1 2021 makes a few important strides toward accessibility that are in line with the modern EA Sports ethos.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Piastri teases mystery mid-week Silverstone test

Aspiring Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri has teased a mystery outing at Silverstone today. The Australian is on the cusp of a Formula 1 berth and currently sits second in the FIA Formula 2 championship after a solid round in Monaco last weekend. A member of the Alpine Academy, the...
Motorsportssportscar365.com

Super Trofeo Set for SRO America Event Debut at VIR

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America is set for its first event with SRO America this weekend at Virginia International Raceway, featuring another bumper entry. A total of 27 cars are on the entry list for the second round of the season, coming just two weeks after its season opener at Circuit of The Americas with NASCAR that attracted a record 30-car field.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Forza Horizon 4: How to get the 1975 Citroen DS 23

The latest Winter season in Forza Horizon 4 arrived on May 23, and with it, a new car to unlock. This week, players can unlock a new 1975 Citroen DS 23. This new car is now available to Forza Horizon players, and here’s how you can unlock it. How to...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

2021 Mare Nostrum Canet – Day 2 Finals Live Recap

MARE NOSTRUM SERIES – CANET. Centre de Natation Arlette Franco, Canet-en-Roussillon, France. Long Course Meters (50 meters) Canet-en-Roussillon will host the second of three stops on the Mare Nostrum tour, after a field of the world’s top swimmers passed through Monte Carlo last week and will move to Barcelona later this week.
Sportscyclingtips.com

Tom Pidcock undergoes surgery after breaking his collarbone

Tom Pidcock has undergone surgery after breaking his collarbone in a training crash, the Ineos Grenadiers have announced. The 21-year-old Brit, racing his first season at the WorldTour level this year, suffered the injury while riding in Andorra on Monday, and he underwent surgery on Wednesday in Girona, Spain. Pidcock...
Motorsportsaftermarketnews.com

LIQUI MOLY Named Hyundai Motorsport Official Racing Supplier

Hyundai Motorsport has named LIQUI MOLY as an Official Supplier for the Customer Racing department’s race and rally projects. The German oil and additive specialist delivers more than 80 products to the Hyundai workshop in Alzenau, Germany. There, they are used to configure and prepare the vehicles. As part of...
Entertainmentmotorsportmagazine.com

Ferrari 250 GT SWB Breadvan | Le Mans 24 Hours | Art Print

A stunning print of a Ferrari 250 GT SWB Breadvan which took part in the 1962 24 hours of Le Mans. Built to compete against the new 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO at Le Mans and other FIA GT races and financed by Count Giovanni Volpi. The ‘Breadvan’ , a Scaglietti bodied Ferrari, was based on Ferrari 250 GT SWB chassis number 2819GT.
Sportssportspromedia.com

Nevin Truesdale on the future of the Jockey Club and the return of fans to British horse racing

On 17th May, sports venues around England were allowed to admit fans in bigger numbers than at any point since Covid-19 lockdown measures were first introduced in March 2020. It was a step greeted with relief and cautious optimism by organisations across the country, and the Jockey Club was no exception. Horse racing is the second best-attended sport in the UK after soccer in normal times, and the ripple effects of a suspension of events and then their closure to the public spread far and wide.