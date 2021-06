First hour: Local conservatives discuss the future of the Republican Party. Second hour: Discussing fashion trends post-pandemic. House Republicans are expecting to oust Wyoming representative Liz Cheney from her ranking as number three in GOP leadership. As reported by NPR, the move could cause a major rift in the party over how far it should take its loyalty to former President Donald Trump. Cheney has been critical of Trump and has called out his misinformation about the 2020 election. What could it mean for the future of the party? Last week, we talked with members of the Working Families Party about their desire to move Democrats further left. This hour, we talk with local conservatives about their hopes for the future of the Republican Party. Our guests: