Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Germantown, WI

Germantown man charged with Mt. Olympus hate crime assault pleads to reduced charge

By BRIDGET COOKE Capital Newspapers
Lake Geneva Regional News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man initially facing 11 years in prison for aggravated battery with a hate crime modifier was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation in a plea deal. Bradley D. Davis, 35, of Germantown, was found guilty of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct after pleading no contest to the reduced charges in Sauk County Circuit Court.

www.lakegenevanews.net
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Germantown, WI
City
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Race#Felony Assault#Aggravated Assault#Misdemeanor Assault#The Assault#County Jail#Sauk County Circuit Court#Mexicans#Mt Olympus Water#Man#Plea#Police#Aggravated Battery#Criminal#Misdemeanor Battery#Probation#Disorderly Conduct#Prison#Court Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Wisconsin StateWJFW-TV

Wisconsin woman arrested for drugs with 5 children in car

Hixton - Authorities say a western Wisconsin woman was arrested for allegedly taking illegal drugs while driving with five children in the car. The girl gave updates on her location, which the father relayed to the state patrol. Troopers pulled the vehicle over near Hixton, about 130 miles from the Twin Cities, WCCO-TV reported.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
KARE 11

AMBER ALERT: Missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Menomonie, Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Sunday morning in Menomonie, Wisconsin. According to the Menomonie Police Department, Samantha Stephenson was last seen in the late morning hours Sunday on foot wearing a white Rick and Morty hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and no shoes. Officials say Samantha is 5-foot-3, with blue eyes, brown hair and was wearing glasses.
Washington County, WIwashingtoncountyinsider.com

Fugitive captured by Washington Co. Sheriff’s Department | By Lt. Tim Kemps

May 15, 2021 – Washington Co., WI – Twenty seven-year-old Dmonte Williams was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and a Washington County sheriff’s detective on Thursday morning in the City of Milwaukee without incident. He was wanted by Washington County authorities since December of last year for his alleged involvement in a home invasion robbery in the Village of Richfield last October.
Washington County, WICBS 58

Police drone helps catch suspect in Washington County

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Early this week, a man sped off from officers in Washington County after they learned he had an arrest warrant. He crashed outside Jackson and ran into a marsh. Police deployed a drone with an infrared camera attached. The tool's utility is one reason drones are...
Columbus, WIhngnews.com

Two arrested in ‘large scale’ Columbus drug bust

A 22-year old man and a 22-year woman are facing multiple drug charges after authorities seized Ecstasy and other hallucinogens with an estimated street value of $300,000 from a Columbus residence. Alexander Obermeier and Samantha Libricz had initial appearances in Columbia County Circuit Court on Tuesday. During a search of...
Columbia County, WIdailydodge.com

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Hold First Cops And Bobbers Event

(Portage) The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office held their first Cops and Bobbers event this past week. The goal of the program is to have law enforcement build rapport with local youth while teaching them how to fish, have fun, and get them hooked on fishing rather than drugs or crime. Sheriff Roger Brandner says the kids involved were able to interact with local law enforcement officers, social workers, and other staff members who volunteered their time to fish with kids and begin forming positive relationships. Brandner says youth participants were paired with a deputy, given rides in squad cars from the Columbia County Law Enforcement Center in Portage to the to the Portage Boat Club on Swan Lake in Pardeeville, and received some education from the DNR. He says his office plans to expand the program in 2022 as well as continue to offer more outings, education events, and larger-sized events to increase community building.
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Milwaukee man arrested for OWI after crash with baby in car

POLK, Wis. (CBS 58) --- A 34-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested on Sunday, May 9 for multiple OWI charges after fleeing from police with an infant in the car and subsequently crashing. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the man is in custody and is facing charges of 4th offense...
Columbus, WInbc15.com

Sheriff: $300,000 in drugs found in Columbia Co. home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office was using pounds to measure the amount of drugs seized during a search of Columbus home last week. Investigators reported seizing more than four pounds of THC wax and oils, two and a half pounds of various hallucinogens, and over a pound of Ecstasy during the May 6 raid that landed two people behind bars.
Columbia County, WIwglr.com

$300K worth of illegal drugs seized in Columbia County drug bust

COLUMBUS, Wis. — Columbia County authorities seized an estimated $300,000 worth of illegal drugs last week during a drug bust at a Columbus residence. Officials said they seized more than four pounds of THC wax and oils, two and a half pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, more than a pound of ecstasy powder, LSD, DMT, mescaline and other hallucinogens when authorities executed a search warrant Thursday.
Germantown, WIdiscoverhometown.com

Germantown Police Blotter

The following report was taken from records at the Germantown Police Department. Police responded to a disorderly conduct incident in the N11000 block of Montgomery Drive at 11:43 p.m. May 8. Police responded to a disorderly conduct incident at Dawson Quarry, W218 N11546 Appleton Avenue, at 12:42 p.m. May 8.
Washington County, WIwashingtoncountyinsider.com

Washington Co. Sheriff warns of imposter scam | By Sheriff Martin Schulteis

May 10, 2021 – Washington Co., WI – Last week one of our Facebook friends alerted us to another scam that specifically targets Washington County residents. The fraudulent caller used broken English and claimed to be from the “Sheriff Schulteis Office” and threatened legal action and arrest if the recipient did not press No. 1 for the “care department.”