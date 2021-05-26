Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Compiling a Percona Monitoring and Management v2 Client in ARM: Raspberry Pi 3 Reprise

By Agustín
percona.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiling a Percona Monitoring and Management v2 Client in ARM Architecture, we will show what changes are needed to get the latest versions of PMM working on ARM architecture. In this case, we will do it using a Raspberry Pi 3, instead of the AWS EC2 ARM node. With these two blogs, we are covering a good deal of ground in respect to ways of deploying PMM in ARM. Let us know if you use any other device, though, and we’ll be happy to try if we can get ahold of one!

www.percona.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arm Architecture#Aws#Aws#Data Management#Project Management#Previous Versions#Arm Architecture#Pmm#Victoriametrics#Vm#Shell 1 2 3 4#Victiorametrics#Node Exporter#Pr 1196#Shell 1 2 3 Lastly#Client#Installing Dependencies#Disk Usage#Pmm Admin Compilation#Binaries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Computerspercona.com

Inspecting MySQL Servers Part 1: The Percona Support Way

When I joined the Percona Support team in early 2013, MySQL 5.6 was being launched. I remember all the buzz and euphoria surrounding its release: it was a big step from the 5.5 series, carrying important changes in the MySQL architecture and internals that brought highly anticipated features such as the (still incipient) multi-threaded replication and online DDLs. What was not necessarily evident to the general public at the time was the focus it had on highly concurrent environments: MySQL 5.6 was targeting the future. What that meant in practice was, for many workloads that were still common at the time, 5.6 could perform worse than 5.5: it started pouring support tickets from unhappy customers that did the upgrade and were looking for assistance on this front.
Computershackaday.com

JTAG Hat Turns Raspberry Pi Into A Networked Debugger

Over the last year or so we’ve noticed a definite uptick in the number of folks using OpenOCD on the Raspberry Pi. It’s a cheap and convenient solution for poking around with various microcontrollers and embedded devices, but not always the most elegant. Looking to improve on the situation somewhat, [Matthew Mets] has been working on a purpose-built JTAG Hat to clean things up a bit.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Q-Wave Systems Release Industrial Controller for Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4

Raspberry Pi Compute Modules are all very well, but by design they lack a few things usually found on a single-board computer, such as video output, or any other ports for that matter. This is because they’re designed for use in industrial applications and are to be plugged into custom designed PCBs, such as this new carrier board that’s surfaced out of Thailand, as noticed by CNX Software.
Computersphoronix.com

Raspberry Pi OS Updated With Faster OpenSSH, Software Upgrades

Released today was a new version of the Raspberry Pi OS (nee Raspbian) with various improvements over its prior update from March. The new version out today is Raspberry Pi OS 2021-05-07 (yes, formally released today). This Raspberry Pi OS update is still using the Linux 5.10.17 LTS kernel like the March update but has a number of other package updates like Chromium 88, Pigpio 1.79, Thonny 3.3.6, and other updates for included applications. This update also includes a GTK+3 version of Rp-Bookshelf, memory leak fixes for LXplug-Bluetooth, an alsa-utils fix for volume handling on the BCM2835, and OpenSSH and OpenSSL speed improvements. Gpiozero is also now included on the Raspberry Pi OS Lite images. Updated Raspberry Pi firmware is also bundled with this new Raspberry Pi OS release.
Computersadafruit.com

A tiny MIDI controller with Raspberry Pi Pico and #CircuitPython

Sebastian builds a nine key MIDI keyboard. With a MIDI library available for the Raspberry Pi Pico making a little MIDI “piano” is relatively easy. The MacroPad which I build last month is the perfect little device to play around with this. If you want to follow along exactly, first...
Technologyapppicker.com

Bills Monitor Free for iPad - Bill Alert & Manager

The basic calendar view in Bills Monitor Free for iPad - Bill Manager & Reminder provides a convenient visual layout that, to put it simply, just makes a lot of sense. Being able to see when payments are due to leave your account in this format definitely makes it easier to plan ahead with your current spending behaviors.
Computershowtogeek.com

How to Make Your Raspberry Pi Look Like Windows or macOS

Give your Raspberry Pi a makeover with Twister OS. It’s a Linux distribution with built-in one-click theming that imitates Windows and macOS operating systems. There are modern and retro options: For example, you can choose Windows 10-, Windows 7-, Windows XP-, or Windows 95-style themes. The Incredible Raspberry Pi. What...
Softwarematt-rickard.com

Docker is a compiler

Docker is a compiler that deals with higher level abstractions. That makes it an extremely powerful tool. First a refresher on compilers. Classical compiler design splits a static compiler into three phases - a front end, the optimizer, and the back end. The front end parses source code, error checks, and builds an AST (scanner, parser, analyzer). The optimizer may do a variety of transformations to make the code run faster. The back end does instruction selection, register allocation and instruction scheduling (code generator).
Computersnewsverses.com

Western Digital companions with Percona to optimize drives for MySQL

Western Digital on Wednesday introduced it is partnering with Percona, which builds open supply database software program and providers, to optimize its Zoned Namespaces (ZNS) drives for MySQL. The partnership underscores Western Digital’s dedication to creating information heart infrastructure merchandise and its technique of working with companions to convey its merchandise to market.
Computersmathworks.com

Simple EtherCAT Slave Block SFunction for Raspberry Pi

The example Simple EtherCAT Slave Driver Block SFunction for Raspberry Pi shows basic usage of the SOES library by transferring 16/32/64/128 bytes of input and output PDO data. Uses fork of SOES library that adds support for EtherCAT slave HAT with LAN9252 chip (like EasyCAT or EtherC/EtherBerry) for Raspberry Pi...
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Raspberry Pi RP2040 Gets a Real Price, and It’s a Dollar

The Raspberry Pi Foundation kicked off 2021 with the Pi Pico, a microcontroller built on the new RP2040 chip. Now, the British board maker is selling individual units of the RP2040 for just $1 each, providing an accessible new platform for hardware developers during a global chip shortage. Often referred...
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Single Raspberry Pi RP2040 chips now available for $1

The official Raspberry Pi Foundation has today announced the availability of its new RP2040 as single chips from just $1. RP2040 chips are now available from the companies “Approved Reseller” partners in single-unit quantities, allowing you to build your own projects and products on Raspberry Silicon, 2 mm² of 40 nm silicon, in a 7×7 mm QFN56 package.
Computerspercona.com

Skipping Percona Server for MySQL Version 8.0.24 and Releasing 8.0.25 Next

After Oracle released MySQL version 8.0.24 on April 20, 2021, our engineering team got started right away with merging our enhancements to prepare the corresponding 8.0.24 version of Percona Server for MySQL. However, Oracle released MySQL version 8.0.25 shortly afterward on May 11, 2021, to fix a critical bug that...
Computersidownloadblog.com

How to delete a file on your Raspberry Pi

Like any other computer, your Raspberry Pi can fill up with unwanted items. You may have created a file that you no longer need or downloaded a file you no longer want. If you’re ready to do a bit of cleaning on your Raspberry Pi, we’ll show you how to delete a file.
NFLpandaiplace.com

The lazy way to automatically backup Raspberry Pi to Synology Network Attached Storage

Backups are important. When I set up a new Raspberry Pi to add more features to my home automation, I immediately looked for a way to perform automatic backups. Safer still would be a solution that can backup the Raspberry Pi to an external drive. Well, I happened to have a Synology Network Attached Storage (NAS) which was already doing backups for my personal computers. I was sure it could also backup the Raspberry Pi.
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

Raspberry Pi-designed chip available from Farnell

The Raspberry Pi-designed IC at the core of the Raspberry Pi Pico development board is now available as a standalone chip from Farnell. The Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller offers high performance for integer workloads, a large on-chip memory, and a wide range of I/O options, making it a flexible solution for a wide range of microcontroller applications.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Manage Processes on Ubuntu Using System Monitor

Linux, like most modern operating systems, is very good at multitasking, meaning your system can run several processes at once. In Linux, a process is an instance of a running program that utilizes computer resources. This guide will show you how to manage processes from the GUI using System Monitor....