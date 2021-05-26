Compiling a Percona Monitoring and Management v2 Client in ARM: Raspberry Pi 3 Reprise

When I joined the Percona Support team in early 2013, MySQL 5.6 was being launched. I remember all the buzz and euphoria surrounding its release: it was a big step from the 5.5 series, carrying important changes in the MySQL architecture and internals that brought highly anticipated features such as the (still incipient) multi-threaded replication and online DDLs. What was not necessarily evident to the general public at the time was the focus it had on highly concurrent environments: MySQL 5.6 was targeting the future. What that meant in practice was, for many workloads that were still common at the time, 5.6 could perform worse than 5.5: it started pouring support tickets from unhappy customers that did the upgrade and were looking for assistance on this front.