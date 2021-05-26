Cancel
Return of 'The Match': Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson to face Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau

By Liz Roscher
AOL Corp
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady and Aaron Rodgers faced off in January when the Green Bay Packers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game. But their competition isn't over. Brady and Rodgers will compete on opposing teams in the return of TNT's "The Match" on July 6. Brady is pairing up with recent PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson, and Rodgers is teaming up with Bryson DeChambeau, 2020 U.S. Open champion and the recent subject of an angry Brooks Koepka interview.

