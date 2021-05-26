Cancel
NFL clears the Packers to operate at full capacity at Lambeau Field

whby.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers have permission from the N-F-L to open at 100-percent capacity at Lambeau Field. The N-F-L Network’s Tom Pellisero reports all but two teams are cleared for full stadiums starting with the pre-season. Current policy at Lambeau Field is that those who are fully-vaccinated will not have to wear masks outside–but those who are not vaccinated will have to mask up. The Packers have not announced if they plan to operate at 100-percent capacity to start the season.

www.whby.com
