NFL clears the Packers to operate at full capacity at Lambeau Field
The Green Bay Packers have permission from the N-F-L to open at 100-percent capacity at Lambeau Field. The N-F-L Network’s Tom Pellisero reports all but two teams are cleared for full stadiums starting with the pre-season. Current policy at Lambeau Field is that those who are fully-vaccinated will not have to wear masks outside–but those who are not vaccinated will have to mask up. The Packers have not announced if they plan to operate at 100-percent capacity to start the season.www.whby.com