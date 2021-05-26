NFL clears the Packers to operate at full capacity at Lambeau Field

Word on the street is that Soldier Field is readying for a full house for the Chicago Bears pre-season opener August 14th against the Miami Dolphins. Nobody really rushes to the box office to buy pre-season tickets, but with things being so abnormal, fans are excited to get back inside Soldier Field. At the beginning of May, the team announced that they would be allowing fans back into games but nothing was announced when it came to exactly how many would be able to attend games in person.