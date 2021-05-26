newsbreak-logo
Kanye West Sparks Dating Rumors With Model Irina Shayk

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
Cover picture for the articleKanye West and model Irina Shayk may be dating, according to gossip site DeuxMoi. This report comes several months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye. According to two anonymous tipsters, Kanye and Irina are "def dating." While the source has not been confirmed, DeuxMoi reportedly looked into the rumors and confirmed that something could be happening between them. "After further looking into this, I don't know if 'dating' is the right word, but there is perhaps some interest there," added the site.

