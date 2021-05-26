Deer License Applications for 2021 Now Open in South Dakota

Growing up in a state where my uncles had livestock and visiting their farms was an assault on my olfactories, I never would have thought our state would have made this list. Zippia.com did a ranking of all fifty states from smelliest to least smelly. The rankings were based half on more measurable metrics and half on human factors. The amount of dirty air, amount of land devoted to landfills. Then they looked at population density, which means more people, more stink, obviously. But then, oddly, bad breath, actually based on statewide dental hygiene. I guess that adds to smelliness, but you have to be kind of close.