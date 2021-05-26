Cancel
New Report: EPA Violated Usual Procedures in 2018 Dicamba Registration

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report from a federal watchdog calls the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) into question over its 2018 decision to register three dicamba herbicides. The document, released by the Office of the Inspector General on Monday, highlights how the agency under the Trump administration did not follow the usual rules and procedures in this process in the lead-up to making the decision. It notes that the EPA did not undergo peer reviews of scientific documents that were created to inform the decision, and at the time, senior leaders in the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP) were largely involved. The report said this led to the omission of scientific documents to address stakeholder risks. It also details how staff felt muzzled in sharing their concerns around dicamba registrations.

AgricultureSouthern Minnesota News

Report: EPA officials improperly influenced dicamba decision

Japanese farmer driving red tractor through a field of soy bean plants. O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — An internal Environmental Protection Agency report says agency officials during the Trump administration in 2018 improperly influenced a decision to re-approve use of dicamba, a herbicide blamed for crop damage in hundreds of lawsuits. The EPA’s Office of Inspector General report was released Monday. Dicamba is found in several products and used on tens of millions of acres of soybeans and cotton nationwide. It has been the subject of multiple lawsuits, mostly by farmers whose crops are not dicamba-resistant, but whose land sits next to farms using the weedkiller. The lawsuits claim that wind blows dicamba onto their land, damaging and often killing their crops.
Agriculturedakotafreepress.com

EPA Hid Science on Dicamba Harms in 2018

Last summer, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals found that in 2018, the Environmental Protection Agency downplayed or ignored multiple known hazards of Monsanto’s crop-wrecking dicamba herbicide. Now the federal Office of the Inspector General backs up that judicial finding, saying high-ranking members of the previous Administration’s EPA put their political thumbs on the scale to hide scientific evidence of dicamba’s dangers:
PoliticsAgriculture Online

EPA managers intruded on dicamba decision making

Three mid-level EPA officials altered scientific documents to support their 2018 decision to keep the weed killer dicamba in use, reported the office of inspector general (OIG) at EPA on Monday. Their decision, to extend registration of the herbicide for two years, was overturned by a federal appeals court because the EPA ignored or underestimated the risks associated with dicamba.
Saint Louis, MOarcamax.com

EPA report on dicamba casts new doubt on weedkiller's future, insiders say

ST. LOUIS — Farmers, lawyers and scientists said on Tuesday that the future of the weedkiller dicamba now faces fresh uncertainty after an Environmental Protection Agency report revealed that senior Trump-era staffers improperly influenced the decision to re-approve the controversial herbicide in 2018. The report, released Monday, does more than...
EPAillinoisnewsnow.com

OIG says EPA improperly approved dicamba products in 2018

The EPA’s watchdog says the agency improperly approved registration for the three leading dicamba products in 2018. The Office of Inspector General’s report, released Monday, says three senior administrative officials forced changes to or omitted scientific documentation about the products, some that addressed stakeholder risks. Staff scientists at EPA told...
Congress & Courtskiwaradio.com

Senator Ernst encourages transparency in small refinery exemption process

IARN — A member of both the Senate Agriculture and Environment and Public Works Committees, Senator Joni Ernst is continuing to work for Iowa’s farmers and biofuel producers by helping to introduce bipartisan legislation that will foster more transparency and predictability in the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) small refinery exemption process.
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

EPA Opens Application Period for Grants Dedicated to Sustainable Pest Control

(NAFB) – The Environmental Protection Agency is accepting applications for a 1-million-dollar grant initiative through the Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program. The program, according to the EPA, encourages smart, sensible, and sustainable pest control in agriculture. Through the grants, EPA will support projects that explore innovative practices, technologies, education, and non-regulatory solutions that adopt integrated pest management strategies. While traditional pest control involves the routine application of pesticides, IPM focuses on pest prevention and only using pesticides as needed.
California StateWSIL TV

California urges EPA to let state set car-emissions standard

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials from California, New York and other states want the Environmental Protection Agency to allow California to set its own automobile tailpipe pollution standards. That would reverse a key Trump administration policy and could help usher in stricter emissions standards nationwide for new passenger vehicles. Allowing California to set more stringent pollution standards for cars and SUVs would give the state greater leverage in discussions with automakers as states and federal officials seek a climate-friendly agreement on emissions standards. Thirteen states have signed on to California’s vehicle standards. Those standards were granted under a waiver that the Trump administration revoked in 2019.
Congress & CourtsEWG

EWG applauds bill to limit PFAS discharges into water

WASHINGTON – The Environmental Working Group today applauded Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) for leading efforts to limit discharges into drinking water supplies of the toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS. The Clean Water Standards for PFAS Act would set deadlines for the Environmental Protection Agency...
Agricultureemporiaindependentmessenger.com

EPA report finds agriculture remains small part of emissions pie

WASHINGTON—A recently released “Annual Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report” from the Environmental Protection Agency revealed good news for agriculture. The report captured emissions for all industries in 2019. U.S. agriculture remains a small slice of the greenhouse emissions pie at just 10.2% overall compared to other economic sectors, including transportation, electricity and industry. That small percentage is attributed to farmers’ conservation efforts.
AgricultureArkansas Online

EPA role clouding faith in dicamba

ST. LOUIS -- Farmers, lawyers and scientists said on Tuesday that the future of the weedkiller dicamba now faces fresh uncertainty after an Environmental Protection Agency report revealed that senior Trump-era staffers improperly influenced the decision to re-approve the contentious herbicide in 2018. The report, released Monday, does more than...
Bismarck, NDnd.gov

Dicamba applicators reminded of new label requirements

BISMARCK – Dicamba applicators are reminded to follow the new label requirements for Engenia, XtendiMax and Tavium. The products were re-registered in October 2020 by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) after a federal court ruling in June 2020 vacated the previous 2018 registrations. “Applicators are required to identify all nearby...
Congress & CourtsYakima Herald Republic

U.S. appeals court dismisses dairy federation's challenge to EPA report

An effort by the dairy industry to free dairy operators from steep and expensive environmental safeguards imposed by an EPA study hit a major hurdle earlier this month. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the Washington State Dairy Federation’s petition for review of a 2012 EPA study that linked a handful of Lower Valley dairies to groundwater contamination.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Duckworth, Durbin, Carper, Work With EPA On Recent OIG Report

– U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tom Carper (D-DE), Chair of the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, called on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to address, develop and implement recommendations from a recent EPA Office of Inspector General (OIG) report. The report detailed the Trump Administration’s delayed risk communication and interference in protecting community members in Willowbrook and Waukegan, Illinois, from ethylene Continue Reading