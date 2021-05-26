newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

These Are The Most Searched For Renewable Energy Stocks

ValueWalk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few years, renewable energy stocks have found a place among the most desirable stocks. This is because almost everyone understands that green or renewable energy is the future. The renewable energy stocks have been performing well over the past couple of years, and are expected to remain active in the foreseeable future as well. If you are a long-term investor, experts believe now is the right time to add such stocks to your portfolio. To help you select, detailed below are the most searched for renewable energy stocks.

www.valuewalk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Nextera Energy#Renewable Power#Technology Stocks#The Strategic Funds#Valuetalks#Iq Envoy#Iq Battery#First Solar#Fpl#Neer#Nextera Energy#Sunpower#Ge#Power Renewable Energy#Aviation#Healthcare#General Electric#Ytd#Plug Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
Country
Denmark
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Markets
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
China
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Tesla
Related
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Zinc8 Energy Solutions First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ('Zinc8' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:MGXRF)(FSE:0E9) today filed its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021. For further information on these results, please see Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR.
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Alpiq buys 18 MW of solar projects from ABO Wind in Spain

May 31 (Renewables Now) - Swiss power producer and energy trader Alpiq on Monday announced that it has acquired an 18-MW solar portfolio in Spain from Germany’s ABO Wind AG (ETR:AB9). The parties agreed not to disclose the financial terms of the acquisition, which they finalised in May. The German...
Trafficpowermag.com

Market Prospects Heating Up for Cryogenic Energy Storage

Highview Power, developer of a cryogenic energy storage system, in April selected MAN Energy Solutions to provide the liquid air energy storage (LAES) turbomachinery train for its 50-MW/250-MWh CRYOBattery facility that is under construction in Carrington Village, just outside Manchester in the UK, and slated to begin operations in 2022. The development marks a new, important milestone for the pioneering LAES project—Highview Power’s first commercial plant. According to Dr. Javier Cavada, CEO of Highview Power, the company is now developing “dozens” of other projects in the UK, the U.S., Chile, Australia, and Spain, leveraging substantial interest from a major Japanese backer, as well as $145 million in recent investments for growth capital, funding, and government grants.
Energy Industrypowermag.com

Changing Winds: Emerging Wind Turbine Technologies

Wind turbine technology continues to evolve under new market demands—as well as an urgency to expand to further decarbonization. Ten years ago, POWER published a comprehensive article exploring the emergence of “novel—and sometimes plain wacky—designs” that were then thought of as viable alternatives to the ubiquitous three-bladed wind turbine design. In 2011, to be fair, wind power was just beginning to make its mark on energy markets. But as the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) had then noted, its future widespread uptake was still uncertain owing to concerns about its competitiveness against generation from coal, nuclear, and new sources of “cheap” gas, as well as “an assault on existing price mechanisms” in many markets that were pegged to the credit crisis and government budget shortfalls. However, the stunning growth of installed wind power over the past decade globally—from 238 GW in 2011 to 743 GW in 2020, according to GWEC—has transformed wind power into a mature and mainstream energy source that is cost-competitive with new coal and gas plants.
Energy Industrypowermag.com

POWER Digest [June 2021]

CNL Successfully Fabricates Advanced Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Fuel. Canadian nuclear science and technology organization Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) on April 13 announced it successfully fabricated Fully Ceramic Microencapsulated (FCM) fuel pellets designed by Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp. (USNC) for its Micro Modular Reactor (MMR). The project was funded by the Canadian Nuclear Research Initiative, an organization CNL established in 2019 to accelerate the deployment of SMRs in Canada. The FCM project scope includes the development of a multi-year testing program to support the validation of USNC’s fuel and core as they progress through the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission’s Vendor Design Review process, CNL said. Global First Power, a partnership between USNC and Ontario Power Generation, has proposed building and operating a micro reactor at Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd.’s Chalk River Laboratories campus in Ontario.
Energy Industrypowermag.com

Norwegian Wind Farm Presents Construction, Operational Challenges

The global wind power industry continues to grow, as more governments set renewable energy targets amid a push for decarbonization and cleaner energy production. The Wind Europe Intelligence Platform reports China is the world leader with more than 281 GW of installed wind power capacity, followed by the European Union with 192 GW of capacity as of last year. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 was a record year for global wind power according to the Global Wind Energy Council, with 93 GW of new capacity installed, for a total of 743 GW total wind power capacity worldwide.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 660.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,016 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Solar Panel Installations Over Canals Could Save California 65 Billion Gallons Of Water Per Year

Yale Climate Connections has shared how installing solar panels over California’s 4,000 miles of open canals could save around 65 billion gallons of water each year. Brandi McKuin of the University of California, Santa Cruz, shared her research and noted that canopies of solar panels over canals not only generate clean energy, but also reduce evaporation by shading the water from the hot sun during the summer months. In her research, McKuin estimated that covering California’s open canals with solar panels could save almost 65 billion gallons of water annually. Yes, that’s billion with a b.
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Time to tap into Maine’s renewable energy potential

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Stacey Fitts is the senior director of asset management at Onward Energy and a former Republican member of the Maine House of Representatives, where...
Energy IndustryTree Hugger

US Energy Consumption Dropped 7.3 Quads in 2020

Every year, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the Department of Energy produce Sankey flow diagrams showing where energy in the U.S. comes from and where it's going. Every year, Treehugger has a look at these to see what shocking news we can discern from it. Here's the 2020 version:
Energy IndustryPosted by
Salon

Will there be resource wars in our renewable energy future?

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. Thanks to its very name — renewable energy — we can picture a time in the not-too-distant future when our need for non-renewable fuels like oil, natural gas, and coal will vanish. Indeed, the Biden administration has announced a breakthrough target of 2035 for fully eliminating U.S. reliance on those non-renewable fuels for the generation of electricity. That would be accomplished by "deploying carbon-pollution-free electricity-generating resources," primarily the everlasting power of the wind and sun.
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Energy Stocks Based on AI: Returns up to 101.85% in 1 Month

The Energy Stocks Package is based on the I Know First algorithm and is designed for investors and analysts who need recommendations for the best performing stocks for the whole Energy Industry. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to buy and sell:
Energy Industrynewbusinessethiopia.com

Overcoming bankability to make renewable energy feasible in Ethiopia

BonelliErede an international law firm, along with the RES4Africa Foundation, an organisation dedicated to promoting renewable energy in Africa, recently held a webinar which covered the management of bankability issues regarding renewable energy projects in Ethiopia with governmental counterparties. The latest in a series of such sessions organized by BonelliErede,...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution

Hydrogen will play an indispensable role in a future carbon-free energy system, according to nearly everyone concerned with the matter. But scenarios showing its share in final energy in the year 2050 vary considerably. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) says 12%, the Brussels-based Hydrogen Council says 18%, while the EU’s announced target is 24%.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Australia’s energy storage installed base to grow more than five times by 2030

Growth in residential energy storage systems (ESSs) is driven by customers installing energy storage alongside rooftop solar amid some of the highest global electricity prices, expiring feed-in tariffs (FITs), subsidies, and concerns over resilience. By adding energy storage, customers can maximize the amount of solar that they self-consume (rather than...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Biden’s FY22 Budget Includes Mysterious “Energy Earthshot” — To Keep Green Hydrogen R&D Going?

Of all the clean energy items in President Biden’s newly Fiscal Year 2022 federal budget, hydrogen sticks out like a sore thumb. Hydrogen is a zero emission fuel, but almost all of the hydrogen on the market today is sourced from natural gas. So, does the FY22 budget give natural gas stakeholders a chance to pull another one of those “bridge fuel” dekes? Maybe not, if the green hydrogen fans at the US Department of Energy have anything to say about it.
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

EV Market Heats Up: Who Are Tesla's Biggest Competitors?

Tesla may have reaped the benefits of bitcoin investments and a soaring stock price in 2020, but the future may not be so kind as competitors close in. Facing new domestic challengers in China and old automotive manufacturers with new EV interests in North America and Europe, Tesla’s future is anything but certain.