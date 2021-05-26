Teenage participants needed for Ohio University study

Two key hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease are beta-amyloid protein plaques and tau protein tangles. They can both be seen in the brain postmortem and are also emerging as biomarkers during life. Buildup of these proteins can now be measured using positron emission tomography (PET) images and in cerebrospinal fluid. However, these methods are both invasive and expensive, and many potential research participants are wary of them. Given these significant concerns, researchers have been working to develop simpler and less expensive blood tests that could detect amyloid and tau buildup and allow for a more accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer’s.