Teenage participants needed for Ohio University study
Researchers at Ohio University are studying exercise preferences and performance among teenage boys and girls whose weight is higher than it should be. Researchers are looking for children who are 14 to 18 years old at enrollment, meet weight criteria (at or above the 95th BMI percentile for height/age), can exercise safely, are not currently participating in organized sport, and are not pregnant. The study will last about 6 weeks, including assessments at the beginning and end and 4 weeks of supervised exercise (3 times weekly). Participants will be compensated for their time and effort.www.athensmessenger.com