Introducing Manufacturing LIVE

Appleton, WIS, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) - Get Report Fire & Emergency segment, including Pierce Manufacturing, Oshkosh Airport Products and Frontline Communications, announced today it has introduced the revolutionary Volterra™ platform of electric vehicles for the fire and emergency market.In recent years, municipalities and airports worldwide have made green initiatives an integral priority, compelling fire departments to seek environmentally-conscious fire apparatus that reduce emissions, minimize fuel consumption, and produce less noise."Category leading innovations, grounded with direct input from our customers, is a hallmark of each of the brands in the Oshkosh Fire & Emergency Segment. It's all about serving the needs of first responders," said Jim Johnson, Oshkosh Corporation executive vice president and president of Fire & Emergency. "Our electric vehicles designed around Oshkosh proprietary and patented technology will provide the environmental benefits fire departments request, without having to compromise on the leading-edge operational performance, functionality, safety attributes, customization, and the traditional configurations and styling customers expect from our fire apparatus." Pierce Manufacturing - Volterra Platform of Electric VehiclesThe first Pierce Volterra zero-emissions pumper has been placed in service with the City of Madison Fire Department, making this the first electric fire truck in service in North America. The Volterra pumper is serving front line duty at Station 8, the City of Madison's busiest fire station. The department is led by Fire Chief Steven Davis and is made up of 14 fire stations serving an area of nearly 100 square miles and a population of over 250,000. "The City of Madison is committed to many sustainability initiatives allowing us to meet our needs without compromising those of future generations," said Chief Davis. "Pierce's Volterra electric pumper allows us to keep an environmentally-conscious focus on reducing emissions while maintaining our traditional pumper configuration without impacting our operational procedures. We are eager to lead change by responsibly supporting our environment together with achieving our critical daily missions." City of Madison's Volterra Electric Vehicle Configuration: