Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Introducing Manufacturing LIVE

By Michael Buchli
The SOLIDWORKS Blog
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is hard to believe that we are already close to summer. This year seems to be moving much faster than 2020, and one area in particular that is advancing at warp speed in the same fashion is manufacturing. Those around manufacturing every day may hear the same things: “We can’t find enough people to fill all the available spots,” and “is a dirty dingy and manual career.” What is needed to get more people involved?

blogs.solidworks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#U S Manufacturers#Economic Analysis#Skilled Workers#Linkedin#Manufacturing Today#Industry Experts#Benefits#Wages#Job Openings#Ongoing Difficulties#North America#Executives#Warp Speed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
Economybigskybusinessjournal.com

National Association of Manufacturers reports –

* New housing starts pulled back from the fastest pace since July 2006, falling 9.5% from an annualized 1,733,000 units in March to 1,569,000 units in April, with rising construction costs and difficulties in finding talent likely taking a toll, particularly in the single-family market. Yet, residential activity continues to be a strength in the economy overall, and builders remain optimistic about growth over the coming months.
Environmentthemanufacturer.com

The environmental impact of electronics manufacturing

According to the European Environment Agency (EEA), the amount of waste electrical and electronic equipment (widely known as WEEE or e-waste) in Europe alone is over 10 million tonnes per year. Of that approximately only 40% of is currently collected for recycling (Huisman et al., 2017). The figures are similar in the elsewhere in the world. Of the $206bn spent on consumer electronics in the US in 2012, only 29 percent of the resulting e-waste generated was recycled.
EconomyInfoworld

Building Resilient Manufacturing Operations

Competition has never been higher in manufacturing, and outside factors can cause major disruptions to operations and supply chains overnight. The manufacturing industry has felt the greatest impact from COVID-19 losses by far. Shifting toward a more predictive asset management approach is where true value is generated and serves as the foundation for resilient manufacturing operations.
Economytodaysmedicaldevelopments.com

Manufacturing as a Service to emerge from manufacturing transformation

Manufacturing and Supply Chain Expert Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, president of LMA Consulting Group Inc., predicts Manufacturing as a Service (MaaS) will emerge as a result of that manufacturing transformation that’s replacing the more traditional manufacturing model. LMA Consulting Group works with manufacturers and distributors on strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation to maximize the customer experience and enable profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth.
Industrypharmtech.com

Cleaning Continuous Manufacturing Equipment

Consider best practices for manual or clean-in-place procedures. When running manufacturing equipment continuously, rather than in batch mode, operators should consider what cleaning practices need to be adjusted. FDA’s draft guidance for continuous manufacturing of small-molecule, solid oral drug products notes time between equipment cleanings can depend on a variety of factors, such as running time or amount of product (1).
Businessactionforex.com

No Slowdown In US Manufacturing Either

The agenda is very thin today on economic data but we have a range of Fed speakers tonight. It will be interesting to see if they stick to the ‘patience story’ or whether upside risks to inflation becomes a rising issue in the speeches after the latest very high core PCE inflation number.
Bartlesville, OKBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Local manufacturer expands operations

A Bartlesville-based industrial manufacturing firm is expanding its capabilities to produce consumer products, with a focus on promoting American-made products, as opposed to reliance on foreign manufacturers. Part of the STC Group of Companies, USAco will contract with other companies to manufacture consumer products — although founder K. Vasudevan could...
Career Development & Adviceelearningfeeds.com

Introducing Training for Transformation

As we emerge from a truly transformative period in history – global pandemic, economic crisis, social unrest, and global political change – companies have been forced to examine how training has risen to new importance to keep people informed, engaged, and involved. Whether that means training initiatives for new health protocols or addressing the high priority for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) efforts or reskilling people newly back to work in changed or different job functions – training is now about much more than checking a box for a required course. It’s about transforming people for greater purpose and performance, and as a result, transforming organizations to greater success.
Oshkosh, WIPosted by
TheStreet

Pierce Manufacturing And Oshkosh Airport Products Introduce The Volterra Platform Of Electric Vehicles

Appleton, WIS, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) - Get Report Fire & Emergency segment, including Pierce Manufacturing, Oshkosh Airport Products and Frontline Communications, announced today it has introduced the revolutionary Volterra™ platform of electric vehicles for the fire and emergency market.In recent years, municipalities and airports worldwide have made green initiatives an integral priority, compelling fire departments to seek environmentally-conscious fire apparatus that reduce emissions, minimize fuel consumption, and produce less noise."Category leading innovations, grounded with direct input from our customers, is a hallmark of each of the brands in the Oshkosh Fire & Emergency Segment. It's all about serving the needs of first responders," said Jim Johnson, Oshkosh Corporation executive vice president and president of Fire & Emergency. "Our electric vehicles designed around Oshkosh proprietary and patented technology will provide the environmental benefits fire departments request, without having to compromise on the leading-edge operational performance, functionality, safety attributes, customization, and the traditional configurations and styling customers expect from our fire apparatus." Pierce Manufacturing - Volterra Platform of Electric VehiclesThe first Pierce Volterra zero-emissions pumper has been placed in service with the City of Madison Fire Department, making this the first electric fire truck in service in North America. The Volterra pumper is serving front line duty at Station 8, the City of Madison's busiest fire station. The department is led by Fire Chief Steven Davis and is made up of 14 fire stations serving an area of nearly 100 square miles and a population of over 250,000. "The City of Madison is committed to many sustainability initiatives allowing us to meet our needs without compromising those of future generations," said Chief Davis. "Pierce's Volterra electric pumper allows us to keep an environmentally-conscious focus on reducing emissions while maintaining our traditional pumper configuration without impacting our operational procedures. We are eager to lead change by responsibly supporting our environment together with achieving our critical daily missions." City of Madison's Volterra Electric Vehicle Configuration:
Economyoffshore-energy.biz

Rohr-Idreco introduces iBoat

Rohr-Idreco Dredge Systems BV has just introduced their 100% electric driven, high-end workboat, named the “iBoat”. “Whether it concerns anchor handling, mooring or support operations: the iBoat is the ideal piece of equipment for the job,” said the company. “Zero emission, maximum energy efficiency, and reduced noise pollution are critical...
Elko, NVElko Daily Free Press

Manufacturer plans to build at railport

ELKO – The world’s largest geosynthetics manufacturer, Solmax International Inc., proposes building a plant at Northeastern Nevada Regional Railport, and Elko County Commissioners helped clear a path for the facility by approving a variance that allows seven-day, 24-hour operations. “This is a great opportunity for Elko County,” the county’s senior...
Marketsminernews.io

Asia Pacific Automotive Windshield Washer Systems market 2021-2028: Denso CorporationDOGAHELLA GmbH and Co. KGaAKautex Textron GmbH & Co. KGMergon GroupMITSUBA CorporationRobert Bosch GmbHTrico Products CorporationZhejiang Zhenqi Auto Parts Corp., Ltd.

The global Asia Pacific Automotive Windshield Washer System market research offers valuable insight into the current state of the local and global markets. Similarly, the Asia Pacific Automotive Windshield Washer System market study includes a variety of user-friendly presentations and diagrams, such as maps, pie charts, and graphs that depict the percentage of different service providers strategies used in the global market. A systematic evaluation, primary research interviews, and secondary research findings were used to construct this research report. The global Asia Pacific Automotive Windshield Washer System research report also contains a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative study of data collected by company analysts as well as the perspectives of leaders at key points in the customer value chain.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Fuel Spray Nozzle Market Size Growth Segment by Application (2020-2025)

Recent report on “Fuel Spray Nozzle Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”. The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Fuel Spray Nozzle market. The authors of the...
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

Extra June Payment On The Way For Michigan Households Receiving Food Assistance

The State of Michigan announced today that those in the state already receiving food assistance will be getting an extra payment for the month of June. On Friday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the payments that will be sent to nearly 700,000 households in Michigan. The payments are a distribution of funds from the federal government. The feds are providing additional funding to states for food assistance under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Industryharrisbricken.com

How to Succeed At Overseas Manufacturing

Many years ago, David Dayton over at the Silk Road International Blog did an excellent post on overseas manufacturing, entitled, “What to ask for at a trade-show (and afterwards too).” Daytons starts by saying he is writing the post because he is always getting asked what to look at for at trade-shows. The post is full of excellent advice, some of which I highlight below.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Market Develops After Pandemic Situation 2021 Promising Huge Growth by – ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens

Recently added a new report to its vast depository titled Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Market. The report studies vital factors about the Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Market that is essential to be understood by existing as well as new market players. The report highlights the necessary market components such as market share, profitability, production, sales, manufacturing, promoting, technological advancements, key market players, regional segmentation, and many more crucial aspects related to the Electric Power Distribution Automation Market.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

Subway Operators Blame Founder's Scandalous Behavior for Chain's Downfall

By now, it's no secret that Subway has been experiencing some trouble. While recent months have seen hundreds of Subway franchisees locking horns with the company's executives, a new report suggests that today's problems are simply emblematic of Subway's history, starting with its founder. If these insider claims are true, it seems that the fast-food chain—which became the world's biggest, based largely on its guilt-free menu and virtuous branding—was actually a soap opera behind the scenes.