SMT III Nocturne Is Constantly Building Up to Its Endings
A common thread for Shin Megami Tensei games is to offer multiple endings, and SMT III Nocturne (and its HD Remaster) is no different. These are incredibly thoughtful titles. Each one forces you to examine what is going on in its world. Maybe you consider the sorts of decisions your avatar would make, based on the personality you impose on them. Perhaps you think about what you would do. But the key here is that you aren’t going with a general alignment, like you would with SMT IV or other installments. Rather, SMT III Nocturne involves Reasons, inspired by different factions. In addition to the questions it proves, this sort of arrangement builds up the game further since you aren’t immediately going with a traditional “chaotic” or “lawful” choice.www.siliconera.com