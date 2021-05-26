newsbreak-logo
Frontier County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier, Hayes, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN FRONTIER SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHEASTERN HAYES COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 158 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles northeast of Culbertson, or 16 miles southwest of Curtis, moving northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Curtis, Moorefield, Stockville, Quick, Orafino, Bluegill Haven Campground, Willow View Campground, Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area and Dancing Leaf Earth Lodge. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 44.

alerts.weather.gov
