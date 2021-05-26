Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Halifax by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Campbell; Halifax A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN CAMPBELL AND NORTHWESTERN HALIFAX COUNTIES At 257 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Long Island, or near Brookneal, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Brookneal Cody and Long Island. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.alerts.weather.gov