Port Washington, NY

Hundreds sign petition to stop 7-Eleven from coming to Port Washington

Long Island Express
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNlAv_0aCHd2wg00
A 7-Eleven sign.(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y.) Over 500 people have signed a petition seeking to stop 7-Eleven from opening a store in Port Washington, according to The Island Now.

The petition asks the Town of North Hempstead Board of Zoning Appeals to deny the convenience store chain's application for the 1020 Port Washington Blvd. location, the former home to a Capital One.

The petition, signed by the Concerned Residents of Port Washington and Surrounding Areas, says the 24/7 store would attract even more traffic to an already busy area and ultimately further endanger pedestrians, drivers and local businesses.

The petition says, "A 7-Eleven at [1020 Port Washington Blvd.] ... will endanger pedestrians (especially children) in the surrounding area by attracting additional traffic at all hours of the day and night, erode the character of our town by placing a chain at the entrance of our Main Street [and] will have adverse effects on local businesses."

It concludes, "Any increased traffic further endangers our community — both pedestrians and drivers!"

One petition supporter, Alyson. M, wrote in a comment, "Too much traffic, particularly right across from the middle school and high schools. It’s a disaster waiting to happen. There are also already 2 convenience stores close by. It’s not necessary."

Another commenter who did not use a name said, "The congestion — both pedestrian and auto — at this intersection is already awful. Permitting a business of this type would invite more traffic all day and during peak periods negatively impacting the qualify of life to the surrounding neighborhoods too."

Barbara M., a Port Washington native, said a 7-Eleven in her current town created "dangerous traffic situations for cars and pedestrians." She added that stores like 7-Eleven also generate a lot of litter and compete with local businesses.

According to the petition, 7-Eleven first filed an application for a conditional use permit for a retail food store in October 2020. It refiled in February after the Town of North Hempstead (TONH) sent it an omission letter in December 2020. A little over a week after the refiling, the TONH Building Department sent the company a disapproval letter, resulting in 7-Eleven filing with the zoning appeals board on May 16.

According to the zoning appeals calendar, the board next meets on June 2, but the 7-Eleven application is not on the given commercial application agenda. Through the end of summer, the board will meet four times — June 16, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 1 — and could consider 7-Eleven's application at any of the meetings.

