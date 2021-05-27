Second man arrested in double homicide of 7-year-old girl, father in Central West End

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A second man was charged in connection to the murder of a local father and his 7-year-old daughter in the Central West End late January. First degree murder and armed criminal action charges were filed against Andre Anderson Wednesday for his role in the deadly shooting. In early April, 28-year-old Javonn Nettles was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.