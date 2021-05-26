Another ESPN Patriots Spygate Report is a Reminder of How Ridiculous that Story Remains

Even fourteen years later, the term “Spygate” causes my eye to twitch whenever I hear it. Waking up to the news on Wednesday that ESPN decided to run a piece looking back at that situation again – this time with a different twist – is irritating, especially considering that one of the key sources of the story is Shanin Specter, the son of the late Arlen Specter. Arlen is the former Pennsylvania senator who tried to launch an investigation against the team in the aftermath of that whole debacle and it made quite a few headlines during that time.