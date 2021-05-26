newsbreak-logo
Brendan McLoughlin: 5 Things You Need to Know About Miranda Lambert's Husband

By Courtney Fox
 5 days ago
Country singer Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin came as quite a shock to fans when they secretly married. The two lovebirds met in New York City in November 2018. McLoughlin was working near the Good Morning America studios where his future country star bride was performing with her band, country music trio Pistol Annies. They were wed by the end of January 2019. The two seem very happy in the photos shared on social media. When you know, you know!

