Brendan McLoughlin: 5 Things You Need to Know About Miranda Lambert's Husband

Blake Shelton is one of the most charming dudes in country music. He doesn't take himself too seriously as anyone who watches NBC's The Voice can attest to, but he's also one of the most talented singers in the genre. While it seemed to shock the world when he went public with his romance with pop singer Gwen Stefani, he remained completely at ease, proving that sometimes perfect opposites attract. While not specifically written for Shelton or Stefani, the country singer's 2016 hit "A Guy with a Girl" seems to perfectly describe their relationship.