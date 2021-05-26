Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of central Pa.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of several midstate counties. The warning was issued for southwestern Schuylkill County; southern Northumberland County; northern Dauphin County; northeastern Juniata County; southeastern Snyder County; northeastern Perry County and northwestern Lebanon County until 3:30 p.m. and for northeastern Franklin County, northwestern Cumberland County and southern Perry County until 3:45 p.m.www.pennlive.com