Pennsylvania State

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of central Pa.

By Daniel Urie
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of several midstate counties. The warning was issued for southwestern Schuylkill County; southern Northumberland County; northern Dauphin County; northeastern Juniata County; southeastern Snyder County; northeastern Perry County and northwestern Lebanon County until 3:30 p.m. and for northeastern Franklin County, northwestern Cumberland County and southern Perry County until 3:45 p.m.

