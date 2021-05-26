Maya’s Brigadeiro Brazilian Sweets

Cancel
By Sylvio Martins
Maya Zellman grew up in Los Angeles with Brazilian parents and decided to open up her own brigadeiro shop after seeing how popular these sweet treats were with American friends. These sweet, bite-sized truffles are made from a base of condensed milk and butter before being transformed into a variety of flavors and are usually served at family gatherings or consumed late at night if there are leftovers from yesterday’s birthday party. Maya’s shop in Sherman Oaks currently sells classic variations like chocolate rolled in chocolate sprinkles, sweet milk, and coconut, but also some seasonal items as well. Her passion fruit white chocolate brigadeiro is one of the best I have ever had and I am tempted to order a dozen or two before they go out of rotation. Her chocolate honey-almond truffle also packs a ton of flavor and texture into such a small bite. These treats come in boxes of a dozen, two dozen, or more if you’re looking to cater for an event. I, on the other hand, made eye contact with Maya’s jars of brigadeiro spread, which will be enjoyed with a spoon at my next movie night for one. No further questions asked.

The Infatuation

The Infatuation

ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

Ungrafted

There are plenty of great wine bars in the city, but one we love is Ungrafted. The Dogpatch spot is located in a warehouse-like space that’s light-filled and massive. And coming here means you can order a glass of your favorite wine (they have cider and beer, too), and also take a bottle to go (they double as a wine shop). But really, come here to try something from their impressive selection, and consider getting the za’atar bread with labne, salt and vinegar fries, or other small plates to share.
Recipesnews9.com

Sassy Mama: Couscous Salad

4 cups fresh broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender. Add couscous and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes longer. Stir in broth, white wine, lemon zest, lemon juice and seasonings; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until broth is absorbed, 5-10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with almonds.
Recipesmadison

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
RecipesStanly News & Press

COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Maracuja

Even if you spend a lot of time in Williamsburg, it’s entirely possible you’ve never heard of Maracuja - a bar on Grand Street with a hidden back patio overrun by plants and wooden benches. The ownership team changed in 2021, and now they serve a ton of natural wine (as well as classic cocktails and beer) and Spanish tapas and paella. Come during daily Happy Hour between 4-7pm when draft beer costs $5, frozen cocktails cost $8, and wine carafes cost $18. Just don’t let the sidewalk patio fool you, you want to be drinking in the secluded backyard here.
RecipesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Food Artists of Instagram Found New Ways to Connect During Quarantine

A year ago, Paris Starn was creating, testing and posting pictures of ornate and complicated pastries as an extension of her brand, Paris 99—a line of hand-sewn, scalloped silhouettes conjuring a bygone femininity, that of a (slightly more risque) 16th century picnic. Her baking was an added bonus for followers of her account: a praline paris-brest, its tan surface matching her perfectly manicured nails; soft and airy cotton candy cupcakes with cloud-like frosting; home-made croissant cake hybrids shot against a checkerboard background. The textures of the flaky pastry, the sounds (crunchy, chewy, ASMR-friendly) and environments of these desserts were just one aspect of her Paris 99 universe. But a year ago, when the world traded pants for sweatsuits, her clothing sales plummeted, and so her cooking practice took center stage.
El Cerrito, CAEast Bay Express

Sweet

PennDel’s Bakehouse switches up El Cerrito’s ‘bakery desert’ with tantalizing treats. If a baker doesn’t incorporate artificial ingredients into a lemon square, the square can turn stale quickly. That’s why they aren’t on the menu at the newly opened PennDel’s Bakehouse. In their joint venture, co-owners Gayle Tule-Chen and Pamela Braxton explained that they make their baked goods from scratch. Braxton, formerly of Braxtons’ Boxes, says their version of a lemon square is great but delicate, with a one-day shelf life. They don’t like to use additives or preservatives, and they are trying to use organic ingredients whenever possible.
Restaurantsnotquitenigella.com

Bar Suze, Surry Hills

Bar Suze is a new bar with a Scandinavian menu on Foveaux Street in Surry Hills. There you'l find chef Phil Stenvall's creative take on his native Swedish cuisine. The menu has items from raw clams with Cowboy Candy, oysters paired with a crisp Wildflower beer to more substantial dishes like pasta, risotto and steak.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Lagman House

This Dungan spot specializes in hand-pulled noodles, served in both hot and cold variations. Dungan food is the cuisine of one of China’s primary Muslim communities, and it pulls influences from all over Central Asia. Go with a group, because there’s a lot to try on this menu. Start with the Dungan-style salad, a zippy mount of shredded carrots with pickled greens and radish. It’s the perfect counterpoint to richer menu items, like dapan ji, a dish of wide, flat noodles topped with fragrant chicken. The classic lamian, hand-pulled noodles topped with beef, is a must-try, as is the ash lan fin, a cold noodle dish in a vinegar and soy-based sauce enhanced with fresh vegetables and wobbling batons of bean jelly.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Lost Resort

Lost Resort is a nautical-themed restaurant and bar in the Mission that keeps us coming back thanks to their great drinks, excellent small plates, and comfortable outdoor seating area. We recommend grabbing your favorite cocktail, and ordering the fish and chips, hamachi poke, or mochiko chicken bites, which come with an incredible chicken fat hot sauce. They have plenty of sidewalk seating and a large patio out back.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Bar Avec

Bar Avec is the rooftop bar on the eighth floor above Avec River North, which recently opened in the former Pacific Standard Time space (which is about 78 times larger than the original). The rooftop is full of plants and trees, is shaded, and has a separate Spanish-inspired menu than what you’ll find downstairs. Food options here include small plates like mussels escabeche, crudos, and entrees like fideo noodle paella.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The Anchovy Bar

If your sixth love language involves bread, seafood, tinned fish, and cheese, drop what you’re doing and make a reservation at The Anchovy Bar, a restaurant by the State Bird Provisions team. A meal here feels like a special occasion, but with piles of fluffy parmesan and 24-month-aged prosciutto in place of confetti and cake. No matter what you order, everything from the steamed potatoes with cod roe and Mendocino nori butters to the slick, salty anchovies bathed in olive oil will be both exquisite and delicious - and taste even better when paired with an aperitif or a glass of wine from their pretty extensive list. But one dish that rules them all is the spicy, whipped cloud of Wagon Wheel cheese, which is a MasterClass in the beauty of simplicity.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Artistic Pizza

Located around the corner from Washington Square Park, Artistic Pizza serves quite an extensive menu of plant-based pies in addition to its regular ones. Even the most carnivorous person in your life will find something (vegan) to enjoy here, including the vegan sausage sensation, the vegan buffalo chicken, and the vegan pepperoni pie. If you're not into fake meat, the veggie galore is where it's at - onions, spinach, mushrooms, and peppers sit on a bed of perfectly melted vegan cheese. And if you just can’t make up your mind, ask the always-helpful staff to give you a recommendation. Whatever you order, make sure to take it over to the park where you can eat while listening to a random person play the sax in the background.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Wild

This might be the most upscale place on the guide, and we should disclose that it’s not actually a pizzeria but a gluten-free restaurant that also happens to serve creative pizzas, including vegan ones. All the pies here - whether personal or shared ones - are made on gluten-free vegan crusts and those with real cheese can be made with plant-based options instead (for an extra $1.50 per order). You can also order the vegan version of the Caprino pie, made with eggplant, roasted pepper, goat cheese, mozzarella, tomato sauce, and topped with fresh arugula, or the spinach artichoke with tomato sauce, goat cheese, and mozzarella. The rest of the menu is also vegan-friendly: from the meatballs served with marinara sauce to the veggie burger and the entire dessert slate.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern's No-Fail Method For Perfect Hollandaise

Andrew Zimmern has conquered the world of weird foods no one ever wants to eat, but who also revel in the thought of others consuming these oddities. The celebrity chef who often appears as a guest judge on "Chopped" is pretty adventurous and inventive in his approach to culinary mastery. Zimmern is both resourceful and a fan of the waste-not want-not philosophy, doing everything from utilizing olive oil from his favorite jarred artichoke hearts to make tasty salad dressing to encouraging his fans to save the fat from their country ham to cook in. Zimmern is constantly sharing tips and tricks to make cooking easier and, dare we say, better for the average home cook who may not know how to stop their artichokes from turning brown or that Irish Whisky can up their bread pudding game.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Infatuation

Brazilian BBQ

Churrasco-style BBQ has garnered worldwide attention, but rarely do you find it curbside as you do in Brazil. Conveniently named Brazilian BBQ, this food stand (located in a Rite-Aid parking lot) has a variety of cuts to choose from, including Brazilian picanha, linguiça, pork belly, and bacon-wrapped chicken. The grill’s standard picanha plate is the thing to get, and comes with rice, beans, toasted cassava flour (farofa), and vinaigrette, but their picanha sandwich on ciabatta bread with vinaigrette and mozzarella cheese is another barbecue masterpiece I’d (happily) fare the summer heat for. For a tasty morsel that will keep your hunger at bay, I suggest sampling the chicken heart skewer. These salty, meaty bites are a grill-out staple in Brazil and perfect for snacking during a hot outdoor BBQ as you wait for the rest of your food to arrive. The pitmaster also serves cheese skewers, which are similar to cheese curds in taste and texture. These squeaky skewers are my childhood favorite and the ideal first course before some tender picanha. You’ll notice that these skewers aren’t on the menu, but trust me, they’re there and waiting for you. In true Brazilian fashion, Brazilian BBQ is only available on the weekends starting on Friday at 4pm, so plan accordingly before making your way over for an outdoor churrasco with all the fixings.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

Volcano Curry

This casual Japanese restaurant in the Richmond has everything from udon to potato croquette sandwiches - but you’re here for the curries. For $11, you’ll get a massive plate of white rice paired with a protein of your choice, like chicken katsu, onion-ginger pork, or fried oysters. You’ll also get an Olympic pool-sized container of their gravy-like curry sauce. We love the chicken katsu curry plate, which is, hands down, one of the best in the city. Another thing to to know about Volcano Curry is they make a great katsu sandwich: two breaded fried chicken cutlets are stacked on top of each other, and then layered with a ton of coleslaw, and a slightly-sweet sauce. You will need two hands to eat this. Things will get messy. But when a sandwich is this fantastic, there are no complaints.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Chiringuito

This one goes out to anyone who listens to Gentle Wave ASMR on the overground whenever they’re stressed, sad, or entirely unwilling to admit that they haven’t managed to move to Margate just yet. Chiringuito is for you. A Bethnal Green rooftop bar that has that whole beachside hang thing going on, you can expect upbeat tunes, the constant whiff of nice meaty things from the BBQ, and those big comfy white sofas which we can only presume are red wine resistant. In fact, if it wasn’t for the buzz of Roman Road traffic, you could easily trick yourself into thinking that you could peer over the side of your table and watch the tide come in after a couple of their margaritas and South American-inspired small plates. Surf’s up. Or something.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Village Square Pizza

With its exposed brick and “Get Lost in the Sauce” neon signs, Village Square Pizza is a very chill place to eat a slice of pizza in the West Village (there’s also a second location on Avenue A). The menu, which includes pizza by the slice/square or whole pies, is pretty straightforward, but we’d like to focus on one of our favorite pizza-like things here: the vegan bruschetta. It’s topped with freshly chopped tomatoes and red onions drenched in extra virgin olive oil and fresh basil while sitting on a bed of golden garlic crust.