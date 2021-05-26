Cancel
Boba Lab

By Audrey Fong
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Located across from Santa Monica High School, Boba Lab is the store I wish I had when I was still in high school. If it had been, I can guarantee that my friends and I would have been there every day. Not only does this spot have a cute chemistry theme that makes the inner nerd in me smile - there’s a periodic table on the wall and they have a beaker in their logo - but Boba Lab also has unique drinks that feature flavored boba, including hazelnut, berry, ube, and pandan.

Westfield, NY
The Infatuation

Wushiland Boba

Wushiland has some of the best milk teas around - they brew their teas strong and let the tea leaves’ natural flavors shine in each and every drink. One unique add-on that this shop located in Westfield Century City offers is a scoop of vanilla ice cream so that any drink can be turned into a tea float - perfect for hot days and for dessert. You can also get your boba in two different sizes, mini and normal.
Houston, TX
KHOU

Tapping into the Boba tea craze

HOUSTON — Bubble teas continue to grow in popularity these days. They've gotten far more elaborate than the original milk tea combinations. There are plenty of tasty new spins on the classic Asian brew. Boba, bubble, pearls or tapioca teas -- whatever your call it, that chewy, gooey goodness has...
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Cafe Luluc

From the outside, this 20+ year-old Cobble Hill restaurant looks like a typical French bistro with wicker chairs, tiny tables, and people drinking wine on their Smith Street sidewalk. But head inside and you’ll realize there’s a Happy Hour Garden of Eden waiting for you (sans snakes or other biblical chaos). They serve discounted drinks on weekends from 3:30pm to 8:30pm where glasses of wine cost $6.50. Be sure to bring cash with you - Cafe Luluc doesn’t accept cards.
Beauty & Fashion
The Infatuation

Brazilian BBQ

Churrasco-style BBQ has garnered worldwide attention, but rarely do you find it curbside as you do in Brazil. Conveniently named Brazilian BBQ, this food stand (located in a Rite-Aid parking lot) has a variety of cuts to choose from, including Brazilian picanha, linguiça, pork belly, and bacon-wrapped chicken. The grill’s standard picanha plate is the thing to get, and comes with rice, beans, toasted cassava flour (farofa), and vinaigrette, but their picanha sandwich on ciabatta bread with vinaigrette and mozzarella cheese is another barbecue masterpiece I’d (happily) fare the summer heat for. For a tasty morsel that will keep your hunger at bay, I suggest sampling the chicken heart skewer. These salty, meaty bites are a grill-out staple in Brazil and perfect for snacking during a hot outdoor BBQ as you wait for the rest of your food to arrive. The pitmaster also serves cheese skewers, which are similar to cheese curds in taste and texture. These squeaky skewers are my childhood favorite and the ideal first course before some tender picanha. You’ll notice that these skewers aren’t on the menu, but trust me, they’re there and waiting for you. In true Brazilian fashion, Brazilian BBQ is only available on the weekends starting on Friday at 4pm, so plan accordingly before making your way over for an outdoor churrasco with all the fixings.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

The Anchovy Bar

If your sixth love language involves bread, seafood, tinned fish, and cheese, drop what you’re doing and make a reservation at The Anchovy Bar, a restaurant by the State Bird Provisions team. A meal here feels like a special occasion, but with piles of fluffy parmesan and 24-month-aged prosciutto in place of confetti and cake. No matter what you order, everything from the steamed potatoes with cod roe and Mendocino nori butters to the slick, salty anchovies bathed in olive oil will be both exquisite and delicious - and taste even better when paired with an aperitif or a glass of wine from their pretty extensive list. But one dish that rules them all is the spicy, whipped cloud of Wagon Wheel cheese, which is a MasterClass in the beauty of simplicity.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Two Boots

If it’s a quick vegan pizza fix you’re looking for, go to Two Boots, which has nine different locations all over town, and - between all the psychedelic and colorful design - always remind me of my childhood bedroom, in the best way possible. There are nine different vegan pizzas on the menu, including the Vegan Mr. Pink (chicken, plum tomatoes, garlic, and Daiya cheese), the Vegan Tony Clifton (shiitake mushrooms, Vidalia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and Daiya), and the Earth Mother (fresh spinach, roasted garlic, peppers, mushrooms, red onion, and marinara). A fun fact about the latter pie: it’s named after the one and only Bette Midler, whose NY Restoration Project (unrelated to the pizza spot) helped save the community gardens of the Lower East Side.
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Maya’s Brigadeiro Brazilian Sweets

Maya Zellman grew up in Los Angeles with Brazilian parents and decided to open up her own brigadeiro shop after seeing how popular these sweet treats were with American friends. These sweet, bite-sized truffles are made from a base of condensed milk and butter before being transformed into a variety of flavors and are usually served at family gatherings or consumed late at night if there are leftovers from yesterday’s birthday party. Maya’s shop in Sherman Oaks currently sells classic variations like chocolate rolled in chocolate sprinkles, sweet milk, and coconut, but also some seasonal items as well. Her passion fruit white chocolate brigadeiro is one of the best I have ever had and I am tempted to order a dozen or two before they go out of rotation. Her chocolate honey-almond truffle also packs a ton of flavor and texture into such a small bite. These treats come in boxes of a dozen, two dozen, or more if you’re looking to cater for an event. I, on the other hand, made eye contact with Maya’s jars of brigadeiro spread, which will be enjoyed with a spoon at my next movie night for one. No further questions asked.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Bar Avec

Bar Avec is the rooftop bar on the eighth floor above Avec River North, which recently opened in the former Pacific Standard Time space (which is about 78 times larger than the original). The rooftop is full of plants and trees, is shaded, and has a separate Spanish-inspired menu than what you’ll find downstairs. Food options here include small plates like mussels escabeche, crudos, and entrees like fideo noodle paella.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Italian Vice

Italian Vice is a vendor that operates from a vintage cart parked outside of House of Wings in Overtown. The menu includes fresh flavors with witty names inspired by modern music icons, like Drake-Colada and Trippie Cherry Redd. Not only is the ice flavorful and made with real fruit, but they also offers to-go, delivery, and caters events.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Red Window

We come to this Spanish restaurant in North Beach to chill on a colorful parklet and drink one of their refreshing low-proof cocktails or a glass of sangria. But that’s not the only reason we love Red Window. The tapas are fantastic and made with close attention to detail: the fried mushroom skewers are delicate and airy, the patatas bravas are thin, crispy layers of potato drizzled with aioli and a neat dollop of salsa brava, and the shrimp - bathed in a garlicky, bright red oil and served with toasted bread - will probably elicit an audible sigh of delight from everyone at your table. And the crema catalana, with its crackly, caramelized top alone will make you want to contemplate a return visit.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Maracuja

Even if you spend a lot of time in Williamsburg, it’s entirely possible you’ve never heard of Maracuja - a bar on Grand Street with a hidden back patio overrun by plants and wooden benches. The ownership team changed in 2021, and now they serve a ton of natural wine (as well as classic cocktails and beer) and Spanish tapas and paella. Come during daily Happy Hour between 4-7pm when draft beer costs $5, frozen cocktails cost $8, and wine carafes cost $18. Just don’t let the sidewalk patio fool you, you want to be drinking in the secluded backyard here.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Lil Greenhouse Grill

When you’re looking for a lowkey spot to enjoy a homestyle meal and be taken care of like a family member, visit Nicole Gates and Kariym Bryant at Lil Greenhouse. Their menu includes a few appetizers and sandwiches along with a selection of generously portioned proteins and a variety of sides. The barbecue chicken is flavorful while the pork ribs are my other personal favorite here. Many Greenhouse regulars rave about the rotating cake menu, with flavors like red velvet, lemon cream, and Sock-It-To-Me.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Groovin’ Bean Coffee Bar & Lounge

Miamians love their coffee. But at Groovin’ Bean, it’s the frappes for me. They’re hand-blended and full of flavor. My personal favorite is Groovin’ Bean’s Banana Pudding Frappe, a fun play on the ultimate soul food dessert. I order mine with a shot of espresso. During the day, the cafe is homey and casual - a great place to enjoy with a small group. But at night, Groovin Bean transitions into a lounge with an on-point playlist and live performances ranging from spoken word to sexy soca nights.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Lost Resort

Lost Resort is a nautical-themed restaurant and bar in the Mission that keeps us coming back thanks to their great drinks, excellent small plates, and comfortable outdoor seating area. We recommend grabbing your favorite cocktail, and ordering the fish and chips, hamachi poke, or mochiko chicken bites, which come with an incredible chicken fat hot sauce. They have plenty of sidewalk seating and a large patio out back.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Pizza Lobo

If you just want to sit with friends outside, drink some cocktails, and eat delicious pizza, Pizzeria Lobo in Logan Square is where you can do this. They serve Neapolitan pies, and you’ll find excellent red sauce options like the “amatrice yo-self” (roasted tomato, pancetta, and Calabrian chile), and white pies like the castello bianco - with meatballs, ramps, and parm.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Liman Restaurant

Liman is a great place in Sheepshead Bay to celebrate a special occasion, entertain out-of-towners, or just escape from city life. The food is Turkish, with a heavy emphasis on seafood, and the energy here is best described as elegant seaside kitsch. Start with an order of cacik, a garlicky yogurt dip with cucumbers and lots of dill, and the ezme salad - you’ll want to eat the salad and dip with everything. Get the pan-fried fresh anchovies when they’re in season, served in crisp golden slabs alongside a pile of lightly dressed red onion. I also really like Liman’s calamari, which is fried in a tempura-like batter and comes with a creamy dipping sauce, a pleasant diversion from the marinara you’ll find at the Italian spots in the neighborhood. Those who don’t love seafood will still find plenty to eat here, including a kebab platter where the real star is the rice pilaf. Come early and try to snag an outdoor table overlooking the water, and call ahead if you’re coming with a big party.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Fable

If you want to dine in one of the best garden patios in the city, head to Fable. The casual Castro restaurant for pork chops, burgers, and wine (and a great pork cheek, kale, and apple salad appetizer) reminds us of a Mediterranean glasshouse. Potted plants, palms, and birds of paradise are everywhere, and the view is one best admired while seated within one of their white booths. Better yet, Fable’s patio has plenty of heat lamps and is weather-proof, which definitely comes in handy on one of the neighborhood’s windier days.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Cafe Alula

If you just looked at a picture of Alula’s backyard without context, you’d probably assume it was located in another city where greenery makes up more of the landscape. This all-day Lebanese cafe is a great place to get some work done during lunch, or hang out with a few friends for mezze plates and falafel in Greenpoint.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Soulmate

Soulmate is a new Spanish/Mediterranean restaurant on Robertson Blvd., right in the heart of all the West Hollywood action. This place is a scene, but with an airy, sun-lit patio and strong drinks, it’s the perfect summer hangout spot when you and your friends are [feeling hot] and want other people to know it. The menu is full of delicious, shareable tapas-style plates like chicken croquettes, tomate toast, and paella bites, but whatever you do, save room for the basque cheesecake at the end. It’s light, fluffy, and the perfect way to wrap up a meal before heading out on the town.