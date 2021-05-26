Boba Lab
Located across from Santa Monica High School, Boba Lab is the store I wish I had when I was still in high school. If it had been, I can guarantee that my friends and I would have been there every day. Not only does this spot have a cute chemistry theme that makes the inner nerd in me smile - there’s a periodic table on the wall and they have a beaker in their logo - but Boba Lab also has unique drinks that feature flavored boba, including hazelnut, berry, ube, and pandan.www.theinfatuation.com