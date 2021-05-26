Cancel
Biostage cash on-hand falls to $500K

By Sam Bonacci
Worcester Business Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolliston biotechnology company Biostage Inc. reported it has $500,000 in operating cash on hand, enough to carry it into the third quarter. The information was reported in the company’s first quarter financial results released Monday. The company announced it had cut its net loss by more than $1 million compared to the first quarter of 2020 to a net loss of $900,000 for the first quarter. The primary factors for this reduction were a $200,000 reduction in research and development costs and a $700,000 decrease in general and administrative expenses.

