The Summer Camp Campout

We’re approaching summer 2021! Travel is beginning to feel easier and freer, and hey, we might be feeling a little footloose and fancy free. You live in New England, so chances are you’re heading to the Cape at some point this summer. I will be too, my in-laws live there full time, but I have a confession: I’m not a beach person. I grew up in Seattle, so “going to the beach” usually had nothing to do with basking in the sun watching the waves gently undulate. For me, beach time involved driftwood forts, rocky beach walks and probably a windbreaker. I’m sorry to say that despite family vacations to more traditionally beachy locales, I still haven’t embraced beach life in the way that many of you probably have. Ergo, no “beach reads” for me.