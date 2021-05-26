The Summer Camp Campout
I was stuck waiting in a line outside my neighborhood rec center last week. Compared to all the other lines I’ve waited in around Philly, the weather, at least, made this one easier. It was warm and sunny, not bitter cold like a November bathroom line at the Linc. It was mid-morning and bright, not like the Sarcone’s bread line in the predawn hours of Christmas Eve. It was even nicer than the summer concert lines at the Festival Pier, thanks to no one being drunk and disorderly.philadelphiaweekly.com