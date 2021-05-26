Rivals emerge for West Ham target but new price gives fresh hope of deal
West Ham’s chances of signing out-of-favour Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham have taken a hit with the news that Borussia Dortmund are now in the picture. The Hammers have been strongly linked with a summer swoop for the England forward. David Moyes is in the market for a new striker having yet to replace Sebastien Haller, who left for Ajax in January. Jesse Lingard came in on loan and was nothing short of sensational, with goals and assists.www.teamtalk.com