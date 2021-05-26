Cancel
Rivals emerge for West Ham target but new price gives fresh hope of deal

By Neil Foster
TEAMtalk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Ham’s chances of signing out-of-favour Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham have taken a hit with the news that Borussia Dortmund are now in the picture. The Hammers have been strongly linked with a summer swoop for the England forward. David Moyes is in the market for a new striker having yet to replace Sebastien Haller, who left for Ajax in January. Jesse Lingard came in on loan and was nothing short of sensational, with goals and assists.

Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Wembley snub not personal for Abraham

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has ducked questions about Tammy Abraham's future. Abraham was omitted from Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup final defeat by Leicester, and has been on the periphery since Tuchel's January arrival. With the Champions League final ahead on May 29, Tuchel is in no mood to let collective...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Watch Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund: Bundesliga Live Stream and TV info

Borussia Dortmund go up against Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga on Sunday, knowing that a win would be enough to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. After winning the DFB-Pokal earlier this week, Borussia Dortmund received another boost on Saturday as Eintracht Frankfurt suffered a shock 4-3 defeat to Schalke 04. So if the Black and Yellows manage to get the three points on Sunday, they will secure a top four finish.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund trio named in Belgium squad for the Euros

Belgium have announced their squad for this summer’s European Championships, and Borussia Dortmund trio Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard and Thomas Meunier have all been included. The inclusion of Axel Witsel is a surprise, considering he has been out since the beginning of January with a torn achilles tendon. But his...
UEFALedger-Enquirer

Lewandowski ties Bundesliga goal record; Hertha finally safe

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski equaled the Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season and Augsburg, Mainz and Hertha Berlin all clinched survival in the penultimate round on Saturday. Lewandowski converted an early penalty in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg and the Poland forward matched Gerd Müller’s record from...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes: Stay positive; we must keep going

West Ham boss David Moyes says they must stay positive after drawing at Brighton. The result is a setback for their faint Champions League hopes. Moyes said, "We are frustrated because we're playing really well but we're not getting rewarded for it. "The players were playing really well, their football's...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Determined Moyes devises risky Plan B for West Ham amid £40m demand

West Ham will try to sign Tammy Abraham on loan from Chelsea after turning their backs on his £40million asking price, a report claims. The Hammers have searched for a striker signing since last summer’s transfer window, failing in their efforts to date. Joshua King has revealed his disappointment at having a move there blocked. In January, meanwhile, West Ham had a bid rejected for Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Pundit hints West Ham fear has led to Moyes transfer plan being blocked

West Ham’s owners may have stepped into block a move for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham after raising concerns, one pundit claims. The Hammers face an interesting summer transfer window on a number of fronts. Boss David Moyes has outlined his desire to sign Jesse Lingard permanently after the Manchester United loanee’s stunning impact. However, a new striker could also be on the agenda after selling Sebastian Haller in January.
Premier Leaguedailyjournal.net

West Ham’s CL bid suffers another setback in Brighton draw

BRIGHTON, England — West Ham’s faint hope of scraping Champions League qualification was left hanging by a thread after it needed a late strike from Said Benrahma to draw at Brighton 1-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday. Substitute Benrahma rifled home his first goal for the club with...
UEFABBC

Belgium name nine Premier League players in squad for 2021 European Championship

Belgium have named nine Premier League players in their 26-man squad for this summer's European Championship finals. Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is included along with Leicester trio Timothy Castagne, Dennis Praet and FA Cup final hero Youri Tielemans. Roberto Martinez's squad also includes Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku...
Premier Leaguedailyjournal.net

Belgium coach Martinez calls up Doku, Trossard for Euro 2020

BRUSSELS — Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard were called up Monday to the Belgium squad for the European Championship alongside the usual stalwarts of the country’s “Golden Generation.”. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez named Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel in his list of 26 players for...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Tammy Abraham Makes Decision on Chelsea Future Amid West Ham Interest

Tammy Abraham is expected to push to leave Chelsea this summer. The 23-year-old has been an outcast under Thomas Tuchel, which has unfortunately for him coincided with Chelsea's impressive form that has seen them reach both the FA Cup and Champions League final, as well as on the verge of clinching a top four spot.
UEFAdailyjournal.net

Dortmund, Wolfsburg secure Champions League spots

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg clinched Champions League qualification on Sunday, while Hamburger SV’s hopes of rejoining the Bundesliga were put on hold for another year. Dortmund won 3-1 at Mainz and Wolfsburg drew 2-2 at Leipzig to ensure both sides will finish among the top four to qualify...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Rumour: Borussia Dortmund eyeing Lille winger Jonathan Ikoné to replace Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in singing LOSC Lille winger Jonathan Ikoné, as a potential replacement for Jadon Sancho. This is being reported by France Football, who claim that incoming BVB head coach Marco Rose is a big fan of the 23 year old. The report also claims that the Black and Yellows are willing to spend a transfer fee of 25 million euros for Ikoné’s signature.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester United handed massive Jadon Sancho transfer boost

It is no secret that Manchester United have tried to sign Jadon Sancho in the past. In fact, the club have been linked with the English international for years. Perhaps they came closest in the previous summer transfer window. But ultimately a move failed to transpire as it looked like the two clubs could not agree to a transfer fee, as it was believed that Borussia Dortmund were looking for a transfer fee in the region of €120 million.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

West Ham see Champions League hopes hit by Brighton draw

West Ham’s Champions League hopes were dealt a major blow despite a fine late equaliser from Said Benrahma against Brighton. The game burst into life in the final 10 minutes, with Danny Welbeck scoring a breakaway goal for Brighton in the 84th minute, which was cancelled out three minutes later by Benrahma’s curling shot.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Chelsea’s route to the FA Cup final

Champions League hopefuls Chelsea will step into the first of their two major finals when taking on Leicester in Saturday’s FA Cup showpiece. Here, the PA news agency plots the Blues’ course to their second-straight FA Cup final. Third round: Chelsea 4 Morecambe 0, January 10. Frank Lampard fielded a...