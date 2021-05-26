Action Comedy Platformer ‘Huntdown’ from Easy Trigger Games and Coffee Stain Is Finally Available on Mobile as a Free to Try Game

Back in 2016, Huntdown was announced for iOS and Android. Following that, Easy Trigger’s action comedy platformer Huntdown (Free) was released on PC and consoles. It was finally announced for mobile once again earlier this year with no definite release date. Today, Huntdown has released on both iOS and Android for free bringing its action comedy platforming spread across 20 levels and three bounty hunters. The iOS version even included Apple TV support. I hadn’t played Huntdown on PC or consoles and the mobile trailer from this February’s news got me excited to check it out. After spending a bit of time with Huntdown on my iPad and iPhone, it seems excellent so far. It has controller support and touch controls with iCloud save syncing. If you missed the trailer, watch it below: