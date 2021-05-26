KnowledgeLake Expands Channel Partner Network to Meet Growing Market Demand for Intelligent Capture and Document Process Automation

Digital transformation is bringing the world closer and is immensely responsible for driving all activities not only in enterprises but also in the healthcare industry, government sectors and much more. With the rise in competitive pressure, companies are being forced to reduce their overall costs while implementing diverse innovative technologies to be more responsive to customers and competitors. Hence, companies are increasingly taking advantage of technologies like cloud technology, artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to generate better customer value through connected applications, data, and services that optimize for agility and economics. With the cloud as a platform and APIs as building blocks for intelligent enterprise applications, AI is available for more people and organizations than ever before. This opens up more possibilities for AI technologies that can give companies a contentious advantage. Also, AI applications have become more efficient than they used to be, thanks to the better availability of training data.