Garbage Pail Kids

When Kerrang! conducted a career-spanning interview with Shirley Manson in early 2018, Garbage​’s singer was in garrulous form as she identified the ills of a planet she’s occupied for 54 years and counting. ​“When the world gets scared, the first people they punish are the women,” she suggested, extrapolating on a wider point about the downturn in her band’s fortunes in the post‑9/11 landscape. That her band have gone on to release a new album with a spiky opening track called The Men Who Rule The World should come as a surprise to no one, then. That Garbage should sound so imperious and relevant doing it is the more startling development.