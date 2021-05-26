Garbage Pail Kids

I mean... you can’t do Cowboy Bebop without wanting to jam, right?. Announced during Netflix’s Geeked event today, Yoko Kanno will return to create the soundtrack for Netflix’s new live-action take on Shinichiro Watanabe’s bounty hunting sci-fi adventure Cowboy Bebop, produced and co-written by Javier Grillo-Marxuach, developed by Christopher Yost, and showrun by Andre Nemec. Aside from composing the beloved anime series’ soundtrack including the iconic opening title theme “Tank!”, Kanno is behind the scores for Vision of Escaflowne, Ghost in the Shell: Standalone Complex, Turn A Gundam, Macross Plus, and more.