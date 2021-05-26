Cancel
Garbage Pail Kids

Hollywood Reporter
 15 days ago

‘Garbage Pail Kids’ Animated Series in the Works at HBO Max (Exclusive) The Garbage Pail Kids are coming back to TV. HBO Max is teaming with Topps, Tornante and Danny McBride’s Rough House Pictures to bring the beloved 1980s trading cards to life as an animated…

www.hollywoodreporter.com
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Topps
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Netflix Drops New Clip For Karen Gillan’s Gunpowder Milkshake

It might be a broad generalization, but Netflix appears to be drawing inspiration from the John Wick playbook when it comes to deciding which original action movies to acquire and debut exclusively on the platform. Extraction saw Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake embark on a hand-to-hand, weaponized and vehicular path of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Bringing Madea Character Out of Retirement for Netflix Film

Tyler Perry is not bidding farewell to Madea after all, as the prolific creator and producer is bringing his iconic character and cult favorite film franchise to Netflix. Perry plans a 12th installment of the franchise, A Madea Homecoming, for a 2022 debut on the streaming service. The drama about Madea will be shot at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, where the multi-hyphenate shoots most of his projects.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Jodie Turner-Smith Eyes Noah Baumbach's 'White Noise' Adaptation at Netflix

Should the deal close, Turner-Smith will act alongside Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver, who boarded the movie earlier this year. See First Trailer for Jodie Turner-Smith's 'Anne Boleyn'. Netflix declined to comment. The satirical “White Noise” follows Jack (who will be played by Driver), a professor who made a name...
TV & VideosEW.com

John Cho (and his Spike Spiegel hair) jam in first look at live-action Cowboy Bebop cast

See you, Space Cowboy… right now, in fact. Netflix has unveiled a new video of the cast of its upcoming live-action Cowboy Bebop series, including John Cho (who's playing Spike Spiegel), Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine), and Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black). And no matter how the series ultimately turns out, the creators seem to have gotten at least one thing right: Cho's Spike Spiegel hair.
TV & VideosGizmodo

Anime Legend Yoko Kanno Will Return to Compose Netflix's Cowboy Bebop

I mean... you can’t do Cowboy Bebop without wanting to jam, right?. Announced during Netflix’s Geeked event today, Yoko Kanno will return to create the soundtrack for Netflix’s new live-action take on Shinichiro Watanabe’s bounty hunting sci-fi adventure Cowboy Bebop, produced and co-written by Javier Grillo-Marxuach, developed by Christopher Yost, and showrun by Andre Nemec. Aside from composing the beloved anime series’ soundtrack including the iconic opening title theme “Tank!”, Kanno is behind the scores for Vision of Escaflowne, Ghost in the Shell: Standalone Complex, Turn A Gundam, Macross Plus, and more.
ComicsDeadline

‘Cowboy Bebop’: Stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir & Daniella Pineda Tease Premiere Date; Original Composer Yoko Kanno To Score Netflix Series

Spike Spiegel, Jet Black and Faye Valentine will return to space and screen for Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop live action series later this year. During the second day of Netflix’s Geeked Week, stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda appeared to give fans of the iconic anime series an update on production and a premiere date. In a short video the cast, all donning costumes reminiscent of the beloved characters, jammed to Yoko Kano’s infectious jazz theme, “Tank.”
rolling out

Issa Rae signs on to play Spider-Woman

Despite signing a $40 million deal with HBO earlier this year to make 18 movies and TV shows, Issa Rae still found time to star in one of her all-time favorite movies. The multi-hyphenate maven, who said she has adored everything Spider-Man since she was three years old, will now join the continued cartoon series “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”
Beauty & FashionKerrang

Album review: Garbage – No Gods No Masters

When Kerrang! conducted a career-spanning interview with Shirley Manson in early 2018, Garbage​’s singer was in garrulous form as she identified the ills of a planet she’s occupied for 54 years and counting. ​“When the world gets scared, the first people they punish are the women,” she suggested, extrapolating on a wider point about the downturn in her band’s fortunes in the post‑9/11 landscape. That her band have gone on to release a new album with a spiky opening track called The Men Who Rule The World should come as a surprise to no one, then. That Garbage should sound so imperious and relevant doing it is the more startling development.
TV & VideosIGN

Conan O'Brien's Final Guest Will Be Jack Black

After more than ten years on the air, Conan O'Brien is about to bid farewell to his TBS late-night show Conan. Jack Black has been booked as the series' final guest as the show approaches its finale on June 24. Black's appearance was announced alongside a line-up of celebrities that...
TV Seriesinklingsnews.com

‘D’Amelio Show’ likely to fall into the pits of garbage television

In the early part of this year, Hulu announced and released a trailer for their new reality show, ‘The D’Amelio Show,’ an eight-part series about Charli D’Amelio and her family, her sister Dixie and her parents, Mark and Heidi. This followed the recent announcement of Netflix’s new ‘Hype House’ reality show, which has drawn much criticism and created controversy.
MoviesNo Film School

Check Out Soderbergh's New Trailer for 'No Sudden Move'

Every day I thank God that Soderbergh never retired. He's come back with many interesting and challenging movies. I think we're lucky to have a creator like that riffing today. His new movie is called No Sudden Move and follows a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal...
Moviesheyuguys.com

First trailer arrives for animation ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

20th Century Studios has dropped the first trailer for animation ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ featuring the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer and Olivia Colman. The story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.