The accelerating adoption of advanced technology in genetic testing and genomic practices are likely to augment the growth of the global laboratory informatics market during the forecast period, 2020 to 2030. An increment sought after for laboratory robotization is relied upon to fuel the appropriation in the coming years. Information created by research facilities has drastically ascended in the previous few decades inferable from rising innovative headways in sub-atomic genomics and hereditary testing rehearses. What’s more, the shift of inclination toward customized medication, disease genomics considers, and expanding patient commitment necessity is required to upsurge the interest for lab robotization frameworks.