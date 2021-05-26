The JSE lists another global property ETF

What are the key benefits of investing in locally listed ETFs?. In the past, investing in UAE stock markets meant buying stocks, but now you can buy an index. Exchange traded funds provide investors with a liquid and cost-effective investment tool that offers a balanced and diversified exposure to UAE-listed stocks through a single trade. And it can be traded on the stock market, just like a stock. But an ETF can also be traded in the primary market, and if there isn’t ample demand or supply, an authorised participant (AP) can create or redeem units to satisfy investor’s orders.