Stillwater, OK

Stillwater Medical continues to require masks

By Michelle Charles mcharles@stwnewspress.com
Posted by 
The News Press
 8 days ago
Kiosks were placed at Stillwater Medical Center entrances so visitors could be screened and have their temperature checked before entering the building. SMC is considering discontinuing those screenings if community spread of COVID-19 stays low, but the kiosks will remain in place in case they are needed again. Masks will continue to be required in all areas.  Courtesy of Stillwater Medical Center

Many public spaces are dropping public mask requirements as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosen masking and distancing recommendations – based on vaccination and infection rates – but medical facilities like Stillwater Medical Center are still being advised to take a higher level of precautions.

Based on that guidance, masks will still be required in all public and patient care areas at Stillwater Medical’s facilities.

SMC is considering relaxing screening on entry if community spread stays low, but administrators says they can’t afford to let their guard down too much.

“We want to protect our patients, they’re vulnerable,” Director of Public Relations Shyla Eggers said.

The screening kiosks at hospital entrances would remain in place in case they’re needed, President and CEO Denise Webber told the News Press. Any changes would depend on community spread staying low.

Masking may be something that is here to stay under certain circumstances. Webber said she has spoken with some doctors who indicated they will probably continue to wear masks around patients who might be infectious, during cold and flu season or when some other type of virus is making the rounds.

SMC continues to encourage people to get vaccinated, especially now that the vaccine is readily available to people as young as 12.

The hospital has reduced some of the additions it put in place earlier to care for high numbers of COVID-19 patients, but they could easily transition back if needed, Eggers said. Extra beds dedicated to intermediate care are still in place and the hospital bought extra equipment, like machines to create negative pressure in COVID patient rooms and ventilators, so they continue to be readily available. The hospital is still well-stocked with Personal Protective Equipment as well.

The administration hopes it isn’t needed but is comforted by knowing it’s there.

“We’re stocked up but praying,” Vice President of Support Services Cheryl Wilkinson said.

Twitter: @mcharlesNP

Stillwater, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
