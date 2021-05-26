Two words for Summer 2021: Be Nice!

Do You Know? Twice is Nice has been posting almost daily on its Facebook pages with sales, photos of inventory, etc. Check it out, like, follow, and share at TINresale. Donate: If you are cleaning out at home, TiN is pleased to accept your donations of resaleable items! Unfortunately, we cannot accept the following items: VHS tapes, old microwaves, bunk beds, large metal desks, paint, printers/computers, encyclopedias, mattresses &/or box springs, organs, pianos, TV’s, console stereos, car seats, treadmills, large or non-working small appliances, broken or significantly soiled items. To donate, please look for the sign and ring the doorbell at the back of the building from 10 am- 3:30 pm Mon. – Sat. Donation receipts are available.