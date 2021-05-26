Two words for Summer 2021: Be Nice!

Hello, I’ve had some really helpful advice on here countless times so back again! I’ve finally I think decided on a tile pattern for our hallway but I just want to check is it nice? It’s an Edwardian terrace house so I’m trying to go with something that could be original, it’s going to cost about £3500 in total as it’s 12m2 so I reeeeally don’t want to mess up and I want to add at least that amount of the value to the house. It’s like the pattern in the photo but with slightly smaller border tiles and black around the edge. Also not sure on the colour tiles for the border yet but I think black and dark grey. Please let me know thoughts, if you think you’d change anything or if you think it would really appeal to you as a buyer? Thanks!!