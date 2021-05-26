Churrasco-style BBQ has garnered worldwide attention, but rarely do you find it curbside as you do in Brazil. Conveniently named Brazilian BBQ, this food stand (located in a Rite-Aid parking lot) has a variety of cuts to choose from, including Brazilian picanha, linguiça, pork belly, and bacon-wrapped chicken. The grill’s standard picanha plate is the thing to get, and comes with rice, beans, toasted cassava flour (farofa), and vinaigrette, but their picanha sandwich on ciabatta bread with vinaigrette and mozzarella cheese is another barbecue masterpiece I’d (happily) fare the summer heat for. For a tasty morsel that will keep your hunger at bay, I suggest sampling the chicken heart skewer. These salty, meaty bites are a grill-out staple in Brazil and perfect for snacking during a hot outdoor BBQ as you wait for the rest of your food to arrive. The pitmaster also serves cheese skewers, which are similar to cheese curds in taste and texture. These squeaky skewers are my childhood favorite and the ideal first course before some tender picanha. You’ll notice that these skewers aren’t on the menu, but trust me, they’re there and waiting for you. In true Brazilian fashion, Brazilian BBQ is only available on the weekends starting on Friday at 4pm, so plan accordingly before making your way over for an outdoor churrasco with all the fixings.