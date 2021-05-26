According to Sullivan Police Chief Andrew Pistorius, on Tuesday afternoon last week at 4 p.m. there was a traffic complaint received about a vehicle between Bethany and Sullivan. A Moultrie County Sheriff’s deputy tried to catch up to the vehicle but was unable to due to the vehicle’s rate of speed. A Sullivan police officer also tried to catch up to the vehicle. At Eden Street and Hamilton the vehicle tried to go around another vehicle and lost control hitting a large utility pole. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was ticketed by Moultrie County and the Sullivan Police Department.