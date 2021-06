In its update Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 127 new COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County over the past week, including nearly 50 in Norman. With 47 new cases recorded during the week of May 6-12, the City of Norman has now seen 14,303 cumulative COVID-19 cases. This week’s new case number is the same as last Wednesday’s, when the state also reported 47 new cases in Norman.