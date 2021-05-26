Cancel
Digital chatbot Woebot lands FDA breakthrough designation to tackle postpartum depression

By Mallory Hackett
mobihealthnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital mental health company Woebot Health has landed FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its postpartum depression digital therapeutic, WB001. WB001 combines cognitive behavioral therapy and elements of interpersonal psychotherapy with the company’s conversational chatbot, Woebot, to deliver treatment directly through patients’ phones. Designed as a prescription digital therapeutic, the eight-week...

www.mobihealthnews.com
