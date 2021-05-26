Going Lo and No: Is This a Sustainable Trend?

Much has been written about the burgeoning trend towards “better for you” beverages in the wine space. It’s definitely a thing. But, is it a sustainable thing?. Zero alcohol wines like Ariel and St. Regis have been with us for decades, and have their devoted followers. Their secret is the same as that of pop wines like The Prisoner, Ménage à Trois Silk and Apothic Red, to name a few. That is, in a word, sugar. We Americans love sugar. Probably even more so than yeast do. Bless them for turning sugar into alcohol and then perishing in the process. We owe so much to yeast.