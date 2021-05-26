Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Going Lo and No: Is This a Sustainable Trend?

By Editor
wineindustryadvisor.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch has been written about the burgeoning trend towards “better for you” beverages in the wine space. It’s definitely a thing. But, is it a sustainable thing?. Zero alcohol wines like Ariel and St. Regis have been with us for decades, and have their devoted followers. Their secret is the same as that of pop wines like The Prisoner, Ménage à Trois Silk and Apothic Red, to name a few. That is, in a word, sugar. We Americans love sugar. Probably even more so than yeast do. Bless them for turning sugar into alcohol and then perishing in the process. We owe so much to yeast.

wineindustryadvisor.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Alcohol Beverages#New Wine#Ice Wine#White Wine#Food Drink#Sustainable Energy#Sparkling Wine#Healthy Alternatives#Renewable Energy#Sparkling Water#Americans#Pinot Grigio#Scheid Family Wines#Duckhorn Portfolio#Premium Seltzers#Trend#Pure Wine#Luxury Wine#High End Wine Seltzers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Shoe Campaigns

Californian shoe brand Blowfish Malibu launched the 4Earth Collection which features trendy styles with recycled plastic uppers. The collection is the brand's first major foray into sustainability and aligns with the increase in eco-friendly practices in the fashion industry. The 4Earth Collection consists of the Marley4Earth, the Marley4Earth-K, the Play4Earth, and the Balla4Earth heels. The shoes and heels come in an array of colors and bear the easygoing esthetic of Malibu.
Food & Drinksbasinlife.com

Deliciously Easy Sustainable Eating

Today, consumers are beginning to use one more guideline to determine how to spend their food dollars: sustainability. The public is increasingly curious about where and how their food is produced and what impact it has on the environment — and for good reason. The world’s population is rapidly expanding and it’s estimated there will be over 9 billion people on the planet by 2050.
ApparelValueWalk

Sustainable and Ethical Fashion: Market Overview and Latest Trends

The sustainable and ethical fashion market is growing at a rapid clip despite the pandemic as shoppers turn to online channels to find clothing, they wouldn’t be able to find in a brick-and-mortar store. The growth is expected to continue despite the high costs associated with ethical fashion. The ethical...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Cosmetic Ingredients

A subsidiary of Croda, the British-based supplier of speciality chemicals, Sederma, dedicates itself to the development of sustainable cosmetic actives. In partnership with French biotechnology company, Alganelle, the team is creating an innovative concept for cosmetics through the production of natural molecules. The French biotechnology company creates natural molecules from...
Economyirmagazine.com

Navigating the sustainability odyssey

Each year, Emperor reviews the first 25 corporate reporting suites of the FTSE 350 to be released, to identify key themes. This report sets out their findings, assessing over 50 metrics to identify the key reporting trends of the moment, understand how disclosure is changing, and highlight examples of best practice.
RetaileMarketer

Around the World with ... Sustainable Shopping: Recommerce and local buying trends

EMarketer · Around the World with ... Sustainable Shopping: Recommerce and Local Buying Trends | May 24, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss sustainable shopping: the "circular economy" leading to the popularity of recommerce, social media playing a role in secondhand selling, and how smaller retailers can benefit from the pandemic-fueled local shopping trend. Tune in to the discussion as eMarketer principal analyst Bill Fisher hosts principal analyst Karin von Abrams and research director at Insider Intelligence Matteo Ceurvels.
Environmentmomcollective.com

Sustainability + Environmentalism

Sam - The kitchen for most families is the hub of activity, the place where families and friends are brought together to enjoy good food and wine. It's where refrigerators and pantries store raw ingredients and staples, where fresh coffee is... Earth Day Family Fun Around Portland. Portland Mom Collective...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Ultra-Soft Sustainable Womenswear

Ethical clothing company Encircled offers ultra-soft sustainable womenswear that looks great and feels better. The brand uses high-quality, eco-conscious fabrics to ensure that its clothing is friendly for both skin and the environment. These fabrics include Modal, made from Beechwood pulp, Tencel Lyocell, made with wood pulp and yarn, Rayon, made from bamboo, and all-natural organic cotton. Encircled's sustainability practices have earned its place as a certified B corporation.
Industrywinemag.com

12 Wineries Keeping Chile Sustainable 365 Days a Year

With almost 500 years of storied winemaking history, Chile is most known for its wine diversity and one-of-a-kind sustainability initiatives. Chile’s dedication to innovation has driven the country to create the wine world’s first-ever Sustainability Codes, ensuring that local wineries produce responsibly and protect the environment and the community. The Sustainability Code for the Chilean Wine Industry (SCWI) was officialized in 2011 and includes 351 individual requirements divided into four categories that cover viticulture practices, vinification and bottling, community management and education, and wine tourism.
Marketskamcity.com

Three Trends Currently Shaping The Food-To-Go Market

In its latest report – Food-to-go: What’s next for Shoppers – ShopperVista from IGD reveals the three trends currently shaping the market following a year of change as a result of the pandemic. 1. Evening food-to-go is on the rise. In the most recent lockdown, evening food-to-go missions reached their...
Drinksamericancraftbeer.com

American Craft Beer Dives Into Hard Kombucha

A couple of weeks ago a PR rep who works with Sierra Nevada Brewing reached out to us to see if we’d like take part a virtual tasting event promoting the brewery’s expanding Strainge Beast Hard Kombucha line…and we took a hard pass. We explained that we primarily cover beer,...
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Consumer-Driven Gin Spirit Flavors

The Greenall’s Black Cherry Gin is the brand's latest flavor option that was developed after consumer research to help ensure it would suit the preferences of today's shoppers. The gin offers an aromatic flavor experience that boasts a deep color to boot, which will make it perfect for mixing into new or existing cocktail recipes. The product is available now at select Bargain Booze locations in 700ml bottles at a price point of £15 with a wider launch taking place later this year.
Drinkswinemag.com

Château Labastide Haute 2019 Malbec (Cahors)

Situated at Vire-sur-Lot, this old vineyard has produced a dense wine, rich in black-currant and berry fruits and shaped by wood aging and acidity. Drink this ripe wine from 2022. Roger Voss. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Malbec. Variety. Malbec. Winery. Château Labastide Haute. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14%
Food & Drinksthebeveragejournal.com

New Products: June 2021 Edition

Plume & Petal unveiled its Spritz Ready To Drink cans – a collection of canned cocktails made from vodka infused with natural flavors and sparkling water. Bacardi’s first vodka-based RTD in the US, each 100-calorie Plume & Petal Spritz has no artificial sweeteners, is gluten free, and is 4.5 percent ABV. The RTDs come in three flavors: Peach Spritz (white peach, lavender and black tea), Cucumber Spritz (lemongrass and chamomile tea), and Lemon Spritz (elderflower and white tea).
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Personalized Polo Services

Ralph Lauren launched its Made-to-order Polo program, which allows consumers to customize their clothing before it ships. The new initiative is centered around sustainability as the clothing manufacturer saves material and reduces textile waste by making only as many shirts as are required to fulfill custom orders. The Made-to-order Polo...
EnvironmentPSFK

Creating Sustainable Customer Relationships

In today’s marketplace, sustainability has gone from being a choice to a business imperative. Consumers are increasingly aware of the impacts of their personal choices and as a result, are choosing to purchase from companies that are taking meaningful steps to reduce their emissions, cut waste and support their communities to take action. For their part, leading organizations in the space see environmental initiatives as a competitive advantage and are embracing them as opportunities to create better products, streamline their operations and deliver value at every stage. While these pro-climate strategies tend to require greater upfront investment, over their lifetime they have the potential to deliver exponential returns through revenue associated with increased sales and new business models.
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

Slower Travel Methods Could Be the Next Big Tourism Trend As Sustainability Features More Heavily in Consumer Decisions

Pent-up demand for immersive travel experiences with no set time limit could help ‘slow travel’ become the next big tourism trend. With tourists opting for longer stays due to many being able to work remotely, and sustainability featuring more heavily in travel decisions, it is clear that slow travel could be a global phenomenon in the next few years, says GlobalData.
Contra Costa County, CAedibleeastbay.com

Changing the Math on Organics

As partners, West Contra Costa schools and Conscious Kitchen make organic foods affordable. In October of 2020, Judi Shils called Earl Herrick with a unique customer request: she needed an astonishing 130,000 pounds of organic produce for weekly delivery. Equally surprising was the single delivery location. Shils, founder of the...