Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas' Top Talent for 2021: No. 10 - Ray Thornton

By Cole Thompson
Posted by 
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09pAaM_0aCHbIud00

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns won't be given a "rebuilding year" on the Forty Acres. One season after losing three games by 13 total points, the fans are expecting immediate competition for a Big 12 title.

Sarkisian, who's entering his third stint as a head coach, already has adapted to the ways things run in Austin. The battle of quarterback will be something new for the fans to watch, as will a new base 4-2-5 front under D.C. Peter Kwiatkowski.

A 9-3 season from 2020 only shows that Texas is in the realm of being "back" in the conversation of national title aspirations. Although two teams look to stand in the way, several players could be the difference-makers in the Longhorns underachieving or perhaps meeting the standards Longhorns fans are hoping for come December.

In our new series on Longhorn Country, we will be breaking down the top 10 names to watch for during the 2021 season. Some will be role-players, others will be full-fledged starters. Either way, each will be a benefactor to the success found in DKR.

Let's kick this off with the rising defensive star from the swamps of Louisiana.

No. 10 DE/OLB Ray Thornton

In the base front that Kwiatkowski will be trying to run, pass-rush is essential to the team's success. During his time in Washington, the former Huskies D.C. helped transform a plethora of defensive end and outside linebackers to the next, including Hau'oli Kikaha and most recently Joe Tryon.

The Longhorns will be looking to upgrade off the edge with the departure of Joseph Ossai to the NFL. Currently, the one player that has stood out the most has been Thornton, a graduate from LSU with loads of experience during his four seasons in the Bayou.

Although never a full-time starter, Thornton played 41 career games with the Tigers, registering 41 tackles, 5.5 tackles for losses, and three sacks. The Killeen native primarily was used in pass-rushing sets off the edge, playing more of a standing nine-technique over the base five-tech with his hand in the dirt.

Defensively, he's an ideal replacement for Ossai, who only managed to record 5.5 sacks in his final season due to COVID-19's conference-only schedule. Sarkisian has seen up close and personal the upside Thorton can bring to a defense during his two seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator.

“He came in with high energy,” Texas senior cornerback Josh Thompson said of Thornton this offseason. “He’s just one of those leaders that comes in and everybody feels him."

: Longhorns RB Commit Jaydon Blue Opts Out of Senior Season

The job is not just won yet by the former Tigers linebacker. Thornton will compete with former Notre Dame edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo and Alabama linebacker Ben Davis. Of the three, Thornton has the most production and might be the more natural fit as a hybrid defender.

Ideally, the job of a pass-rusher is simple: add pressure to the backfield and force the QB to cause a mistake. Thornton isn't going to have the easiest of jobs this season. He also is a rapidly raw for a veteran trying to earn a starting role.

Given the role played at LSU and the fit for Kwiatkowski's front six, the job is Thornton's to lose. In the Big 12, the more pressure added to a backfield, the better chance a team has to win late.

Thornton finished the Orange-White game with five tackles, only second to linebacker sophomore linebacker David Gbenda’s seven. He's proven the skills are there, now it's about harnessing the skills to finish with high energy that ends in a negative light of any offense.

: Could Former Longhorns OT Samuel Cosmi Be Starting Week 1 in Washington?

Are you excited to see Thornton start in 2021? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
130
Followers
305
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Thornton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Quarterback#Out For Season#The Texas Longhorns#Longhorn Country#Dkr#Lsu#Bayou#Tigers#Notre Dame#Longhornscountry Com#Fan Nation#Longhorns Country#Be Starting Week#Senior Season#Longhorns Fans#Defensive End#Huskies D C#Big 12#Full Fledged Starters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Facebook
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
LonghornCountry

Where Do The Longhorns Stand in Stadium's Way-Too-Early Top 25?

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team has seen a major makeover this offseason, and the pundits are beginning to take notice. On Thursday, Stadium college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman updated his way-too-early preseason top-25 rankings, with the Texas Longhorns and new head coach Chris Beard now sitting with the No. 10 overall ranking.
El Campo, TXPosted by
LonghornCountry

EXCLUSIVE: Longhorns 'Head of the Snake" Rueben Owens Steadfast In Recruitment of QB Arch Manning, 2023 Class

Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) blue-chip quarterback prospect Arch Manning remains a focal point of the 2023 class for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. Luckily for Sarkisian, the program has some help on that front in the form of top 2023 commit Rueben Owens of El Campo High School (El Campo, TX), who has remained steadfast in his recruitment of the NFL legacy.
NFLPosted by
LonghornCountry

Could Former Longhorns OT Samuel Cosmi Be Starting Week 1 in Washington?

Samuel Comsi won big when selected by the Washington Football Team last April with the No. 51 pick. Now, he could be winning the starting job come Week 1. Washington officially released offensive tackle Morgan Moses following the announcement he would be granted access to request a trade. The release of the veteran will now save WFT $7.75 million in salary-cap space and will only cost $1.9 million in dead cap room.
College SportsPosted by
LonghornCountry

Is Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Primed for a Heisman Trophy?

The Longhorns are entering the 2021 season with a whole new identity, but one thing that will remain constant is sophomore running back Bijan Robinson’s success. Robinson showed signs of greatness during his freshman season while only averaging 9.6 carries per game. It is safe to say that under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, things will look different.
College SportsPosted by
LonghornCountry

BREAKING: Longhorns Expected To Add USC Transfer LB Palaie Gaoteote

Looking to add some depth on both sides of the ball, the Texas Longhorns have been immersed in the NCAA Transfer Portal, hoping to find replacements for their recent losses. On Friday, that search took another positive step, with the Longhorns expected to be the front runners to land talented USC transfer inside linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, per a report from Matt Zenitz of AL.com.
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas Baseball Mid-Week Matchup vs Rice Canceled

Coming off of a weekend of rest, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns baseball team was set to face the Rice Owls on Tuesday night in their final midweek tilt of the season. However, on Tuesday morning, that all changed, with inclement weather forcing the matchup to be canceled, without plans to reschedule.