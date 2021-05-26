Cancel
Milford, MA

Waters releases new coronavirus test for researchers

By Sam Bonacci
Worcester Business Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilford life sciences company Waters Corp. has announced a new coronavirus test designed for use by researchers studying COVID-19. “For biomedical and clinical research laboratories that are involved in fighting the pandemic, this kit offers a useful research tool for deeper study of the virus and the versatility to enable pioneering research of other infectious pathogens,” Udit Batra, CEO and president of Waters said in a release.

