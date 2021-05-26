Cancel
Acker Announces US $10 Million Trinity Collection Auction

By Press Release
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncomparable Cache of Rare Champagne To Be Auctioned in June. , the world’s largest wine auction house, announced today the unveiling of an unparalleled offering at auction on June 9th and 10th, dubbed “The Trinity Collection.” This US$10 million sale brings together the cellars of three of the house’s top clients for what is being touted as the auction of the year and Acker’s largest auction of 2021 to date. While featuring the world’s finest wines in typical fashion, the selection of wines from the Domaine de la Romanee Conti stand above the crowd, expected to achieve close to $3M in total sales. In addition, this auction is being touted as the most important collection of mature Champagne ever to come to auction, featuring 877 bottles, 323 magnums, 10 Jeroboams, 2 Methuselahs and 30 half-bottles of Champagne dating back to the legendary 1911 vintage.

