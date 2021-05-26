Cancel
College Sports

Trevor Lawrence Presents Gatorade Player of the Year Award to USC QB

By Claudette Montana Pattison
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 8 days ago
On Tuesday USC quarterback Jaxson Dart of Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon High School received a special surprise from Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Dart thought he was tuning in for a quick and easy interview about joining the Pac-12, until Lawrence popped up on the screen and announced that the USC rookie had won the 2020-21 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award.

“It was just so surreal,” admitted Dart, speaking with reporters after receiving the award. “It coming from [Lawrence] it was just a great opportunity and just really, really cool.”

This is the 36th year Gatorade has honored the nation’s most elite high school athletes and Jaxson Dart becomes the fifth USC QB to take home the honor.

Previous Gatorade Player of the Year winners are JT Daniels [2017/18], Max Browne [2012/13], Matt Barkley [2007/08] and Mitch Mustain [2005/06].

Dart won the prestigious award for his accomplishments on and off the field.

“This is the most prestigious award in high school sports," said Trevor Lawrence.

"So that's, that's one thing, but what it stands for, you know, obviously, on the field performance is huge, but, you know, it plays in school, what you do in the community, all those things I love that it's it's more than just an award about football so it was cool to be a part of that with Jaxson."

Promo Photo: USC Athletics

