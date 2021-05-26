Cancel
Chariton, IA

Spring hydrant flushing taking place

Chariton Leader
 8 days ago

The Chariton Water Department will be doing its spring hydrant flushing beginning Monday, May 17 thru May 28 from the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. During the flushing operations, you may experience fluctuations in pressure and/or discolored water. The condition is temporary and does not pose a health hazard. Run your cold water tap until it clears. During periods of discoloration postpone washing clothes and limit your use of hot water until the cold water clears. If you have any questions or concerns you may contact us at The Water Office at 641-774-4711. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we carry out this vital maintenance item to improve your water utility.

www.charitonleader.com
