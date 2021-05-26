See Kate Middleton's Reaction When a Little Boy Asks If She's a Prince

At the presentation of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, Kate Middleton wanted to pay tribute to her three children with a discreet jewel. The art of wearing jewelry has found a well-informed adept in the person of Kate Middleton. Accustomed to wearing neat outfits, which sometimes pay tribute to past figures, the wife of Prince William does not stop surprising. This Friday, June 18, she published a message on social networks, to launch The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, an organization dedicated to early childhood. As she explains in an introductory video, this center will help “raise awareness of why the first five years of life are so important to our future outcomes in life, and what we can do as a society to seize this golden opportunity, to create a happier, mentally healthier and more stimulating society.