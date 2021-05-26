Cancel
See Kate Middleton's Reaction When a Little Boy Asks If She's a Prince

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhoops! Kate Middleton had a sweet interaction with a little boy while out in Orkney, Scotland, on Tuesday. The 39-year-old Duchess of Cambridge was greeting local schoolchildren when one confident boy asked her, "Are you a prince?" The mother of three laughed and shook her head no, saying, "I'm not...

GamblingHello Magazine

Kate Middleton 'delighted' as she's given an important new role

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed her joy as she was given a new role on Thursday. It was announced on Thursday that Kate, 39, has become patron of The Forward Trust, which formally merged with Action on Addiction in May 2021. Action on Addiction was one of the Duchess'...
Celebritiesnewsnetnebraska.org

Meghan Markle beats Kate Middleton: she’s the most loved by young people

Since joining the British royal family as the fiancée and later wife of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle divided public opinion. Liked by some and highly criticized by others, she has always been compared to Kate Middleton. Of the battle, the Duchess of Cambridge, the wife of William and the future heir to the throne, was the winner most of the time. Now, however, the former actress’ satisfactory rematch arrives.
Celebritiesthelondonnews.net

Kate Middleton, Prince William missed Queen's celebration

London [UK], June 12 (ANI): Trooping the Colour, the annual public celebration of Queen Elizabeth's birthday, which usually sees the royal family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, had some familiar faces missing for the second consecutive year on Saturday. According to Fox News, this year's festivities at Windsor...
Designers & CollectionsCosmopolitan

Kate Middleton wears mom jeans with trainers at the Natural History Museum

It's no secret that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (AKA Kate Middleton) has a slew of beautiful dresses and gowns in her wardrobe. From the TDF Alessandra Rich midi she wore at the V&A last month, to the Ghost summer dress she recycled for the Duke and Duchess' recent 10-year wedding anniversary pics, it's safe to say that the royal always wows in the dress department. But lately, Kate has been mixing up her outfits for public appearances with the introduction of more smart-casual looks featuring high-low details, including trouser suits with trainers and, for her most recent engagement, mom jeans.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Prince Harry Texted Kate Middleton to Let Prince William Know About Lilibet's Arrival

Welp, to all you royal fans who were hoping news of baby Lilibet Diana might help guide the royal family back together following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah...that hasn't quite happened. At least not yet. Case in point: When Lilibet was born, sources claim Prince Harry actually texted Kate Middleton to deliver the news to Prince William instead of giving him the message directly.
Celebritiesromper.com

Kate Middleton's Kids Get Tired Of Having Their Photos Taken By Mom

Royal fans can probably spot a photo taken by Kate Middleton a mile away. Especially the photos of her kids. She’s an incredibly talented photographer, particularly when it comes to getting candid shots of her three kids, 7-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis. Whether they’re laying in the grass giggling as Prince George did for his seventh birthday, or wrestling with dad Prince William as happened for his birthday in 2020, the Duchess of Cambridge always captures their personalities. It’s a real gift, even if it’s not a gift her kids appreciate. Like, at all.
GardeningHello Magazine

7 royal garden tips from Kate Middleton, Prince Charles & more

Looking for ways to spruce up your garden this summer? We're turning to the royal family for inspiration – not only do they have incredible homes with impressive outdoor spaces, but a lot of them have actually shared their gardening tips and tricks. From Prince Charles sharing his passion for...
Celebritiesprincewilliamandkate.uk

Kate Middleton inseparable from a pendant with her children’s initials

At the presentation of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, Kate Middleton wanted to pay tribute to her three children with a discreet jewel. The art of wearing jewelry has found a well-informed adept in the person of Kate Middleton. Accustomed to wearing neat outfits, which sometimes pay tribute to past figures, the wife of Prince William does not stop surprising. This Friday, June 18, she published a message on social networks, to launch The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, an organization dedicated to early childhood. As she explains in an introductory video, this center will help “raise awareness of why the first five years of life are so important to our future outcomes in life, and what we can do as a society to seize this golden opportunity, to create a happier, mentally healthier and more stimulating society.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Prince Harry shares his innermost secrets with Kate Middleton

The Duchess is the link between Harry and William. On June 4, Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle once again became parents. They had a daughter, Lilibet-Diana. The Dukes of Sussex have already shown the baby to Elizabeth II. Following this, the Duke of Sussex shared the news of the replenishment with Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge herself has not yet seen her niece, but it was she who became the second person to learn about the addition to the family of Prince Harry.
Tennismelodyinter.com

Kate Middleton Wore the Preppy-Sporty Trend That’s All Over Instagram

It goes without saying, but 2020 was a very weird year. And partially because of this, some random trends materialized—one of which was the tennis aesthetic. People were desperate for fun, socially distanced outdoor activities to busy themselves last year, and one that became particularly popular was the sport of tennis.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William left Queen Elizabeth II alone at her birthday event – here’s why

The Queen isabel II was honored at the event Trooping the Colour of this Saturday, which for the second consecutive year was carried out on a reduced scale due to the COVID-19 pandemic at Windsor Castle. The ceremony, which honors His Majesty on his birthday, did not feature familiar faces. Kate Middleton and the prince William They did not attend the celebration, something that called the tension because the couple is very close to the monarch.